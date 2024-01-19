Buffalo Bills fans are not happy that Shawn Hochuli will be the referee for their playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The NFL announced the referee assignments for the playoff games and Hochuli being assigned to the Chiefs-Bills game caught many by surprise.

Hochuli was the ref for the Bills-Eagles game earlier this year when Buffalo was flagged 11 times for 80 yards while Philadelphia was flagged just four times for 40 yards. The Bills are also 1-3 with Hochuli as the ref while Kansas City is 8-2 during the Mahomes era with him as the ref, including being 2-0 in the playoffs.

Following those stats coming out, Bills fans took to social media to claim the NFL is rigging it so Taylor Swift will attend the Super Bowl.

"The NFL wants Taylor Swift to be at the Super Bowl for the Swifties eyeballs. They want to claim SB LVIII as the highest rated ever."

"Mahomes is their golden boy, and they desperately want him to surpass Brady in SB wins."

"Well, it's not his whole crew, so he con only control the roughing the passer/QB stuff and holds...but he missed the horse collar in the game against Phily and called grounding instead."

Some fans believe the NFL is hoping Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs can get to another Super Bowl to boost their ratings. However, Bills fans are annoyed by the referee's assignment, especially after the missed horse collar and grounding call in the Buffalo-Philadelphia game earlier this year.

Josh Allen excited for Mahomes & Chiefs to play in Buffalo

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are very familiar with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, especially in the playoffs.

The Chiefs eliminated the Bills in the AFC Championship game in 2021 and in the AFC Divisional round the next year. However, both of those games were in Kansas City, so Allen is pleased this game will be in Buffalo.

“They’ve gotten the best of us in the playoffs the last few years,” Allen said. “We finally got a home game, and we’ve got to go out there and put our best foot forward and play as best as we can play."

Allen added:

“The familiarity we have, and they have with us, I know we’ve traded a couple of times in the regular season, but we’ve yet to beat them in the postseason,” Allen said. “This is a team that plays their best when they’re asked to, and we’ve got to find a way to, like I said, put our best foot forward and execute our game plan.”

Buffalo is favored to beat the Kansas City Chiefs by 2.5 points on Sunday, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET.