NFL Week 11 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel and Time for 2021-22 Season

The best thing about this NFL season is that nobody knows what's going to happen. There's so many good teams and so many upsets happening that it's impossible to predict the exact outcome of each and every game. Only the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams will sit out the action this weekend as they have their bye week.
The best games of Week 11 will see Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes go head-to-head, an NFC West matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals, and Tom Brady playing in Monday Night Football as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the New York Giants.
Pete Carroll on the Cardinals, who aren’t sure if Kyler Murray (ankle) will be back Sunday: “We have to be ready for both QBs.” Noted they’ve seen plenty of Murray and some of backup Colt McCoy. McCoy started for the Giants last year when they beat the Seahawks at Lumen Field.
Pete Carroll on the Cardinals, who aren’t sure if Kyler Murray (ankle) will be back Sunday: “We have to be ready for both QBs.” Noted they’ve seen plenty of Murray and some of backup Colt McCoy. McCoy started for the Giants last year when they beat the Seahawks at Lumen Field. https://t.co/qaUGDGdbrW
NBC
Sunday, November 21:
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium
ESPN
Monday, November 22:
New York Giants @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium