NFL Week 11 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel and Time for 2021-22 Season

The best thing about this NFL season is that nobody knows what's going to happen. There's so many good teams and so many upsets happening that it's impossible to predict the exact outcome of each and every game. Only the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams will sit out the action this weekend as they have their bye week.

The best games of Week 11 will see Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes go head-to-head, an NFC West matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals, and Tom Brady playing in Monday Night Football as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the New York Giants.

PFF @PFF Most games with 400+ passing yards since 2018:



🔹Dak Prescott - 9

🔹Patrick Mahomes - 6 Most games with 400+ passing yards since 2018:🔹Dak Prescott - 9🔹Patrick Mahomes - 6 https://t.co/HOXWsweLsl

Here you can check the coverage map for the Week 11 NFL games, the schedule for the week and TV channel information.

NFL Week 11 Coverage map details

(Coverage maps for Week 11 are a courtesy of 506sports.com)

CBS, Single

FOX, Early

FOX, Late

NFL TV schedule and TV Channel info for Week 11 games

Check out the TV schedule for the games of Week 11. Games in bold will be televised nationally.

FOX/NFL Network

Thursday, November 18:

New England Patriots @ Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Superdome

CBS

Sunday, November 21:

Indianapolis Colts @ Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium

Baltimore Ravens @ Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET, Soldier Field

Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET, Nissan Stadium

Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium

Cincinnati Bengals @ Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET, Allegiant Stadium

FOX

Sunday, November 21:

Detroit Lions @ Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET, FirstEnergy Stadium

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank Stadium

New Orleans Saints @ Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field

Washington Football Team @ Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium

San Francisco 49ers @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET, TIAA Bank Field

Dallas Cowboys @ Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowheat Stadium

Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET, Lumen Field

Brady Henderson @BradyHenderson Pete Carroll on the Cardinals, who aren’t sure if Kyler Murray (ankle) will be back Sunday: “We have to be ready for both QBs.” Noted they’ve seen plenty of Murray and some of backup Colt McCoy. McCoy started for the Giants last year when they beat the Seahawks at Lumen Field. Pete Carroll on the Cardinals, who aren’t sure if Kyler Murray (ankle) will be back Sunday: “We have to be ready for both QBs.” Noted they’ve seen plenty of Murray and some of backup Colt McCoy. McCoy started for the Giants last year when they beat the Seahawks at Lumen Field. https://t.co/qaUGDGdbrW

NBC

Sunday, November 21:

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium

ESPN

Monday, November 22:

New York Giants @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium

TV market list for Week 11

Market CBS early Fox early CBS late Fox late New York Miami @ NY Jets Green Bay @ Minnesota - Dallas @ Kansas City Los Angeles - Green Bay @ Minnesota Cincinnati @ Las Vegas Dallas @ Kansas City Chicago Baltimore @ Chicago New Orleans @ Philadelphia - Dallas @ Kansas City Philadelphia - New Orleans @ Philadelphia Cincinnati @ Las Vegas Dallas @ Kansas City Dallas-Ft. Worth Baltimore @ Chicago Green Bay @ Minnesota - Dallas @ Kansas City San Francisco/Bay area - San Francisco @ Jacksonville Cincinnati @ Las Vegas Dallas @ Kansas City Washington D.C. Baltimore @ Chicago Washington @ Carolina - Dallas @ Kansas City Houston Houston @ Tennessee New Orleans @ Philadelphia - Dallas @ Kansas City Boston Indianapolis @ Buffalo Green Bay @ Minnesota - Dallas @ Kansas City Atlanta Baltimore @ Chicago Washington @ Carolina - Dallas @ Kansas City Phoenix Baltimore @ Chicago Green Bay @ Minnesota - Arizona @ Seattle Tampa/St. Petersburg Baltimore @ Chicago Green Bay @ Minnesota - Dallas @ Kansas City Seattle Baltimore @ Chicago Green Bay @ Minnesota - Arizona @ Seattle Detroit - Detroit @ Cleveland Cincinnati @ Las Vegas Dallas @ Kansas City Minneapolis-St. Paul - Green Bay @ Minnesota Cincinnati @ Las Vegas Dallas @ Kansas City Miami Miami @ NY Jets Green Bay @ Minnesota - Dallas @ Kansas City Denver Baltimore @ Chicago Green Bay @ Minnesota - Dallas @ Kansas City Orlando Baltimore @ Chicago Green Bay @ Minnesota - Dallas @ Kansas City Cleveland - Detroit @ Cleveland Cincinnati @ Las Vegas Dallas @ Kansas City Sacramento - San Francisco @ Jacksonville Cincinnati @ Las Vegas Dallas @ Kansas City Charlotte - Washington @ Carolina Cincinnati @ Las Vegas Dallas @ Kansas City Portland Baltimore @ Chicago Green Bay @ Minnesota - Arizona @ Seattle St. Louis Baltimore @ Chicago Green Bay @ Minnesota - Dallas @ Kansas City Pittsburgh Baltimore @ Chicago Detroit @ Cleveland - Dallas @ Kansas City Indianapolis Indianapolis @ Buffalo Green Bay @ Minnesota - Dallas @ Kansas City Baltimore Baltimore @ Chicago Washington @ Carolina - Dallas @ Kansas City Raleigh-Durham Baltimore @ Chicago Washington @ Carolina - Dallas @ Kansas City Nashville Houston @ Tennessee Green Bay @ Minnesota - Dallas @ Kansas City San Diego - Green Bay @ Minnesota Cincinnati @ Las Vegas Dallas @ Kansas City Salt Lake City - Green Bay @ Minnesota Cincinnati @ Las Vegas Dallas @ Kansas City San Antonio Houston @ Tennessee New Orleans @ Philadelphia - Dallas @ Kansas City Kansas City Baltimore @ Chicago Green Bay @ Minnesota - Dallas @ Kansas City Columbus Baltimore @ Chicago Detroit @ Cleveland - Dallas @ Kansas City Milwaukee Baltimore @ Chicago Green Bay @ Minnesota - Dallas @ Kansas City Cincinnati - Detroit @ Cleveland Cincinnati @ Las Vegas Dallas @ Kansas City Las Vegas - Green Bay @ Minnesota Cincinnati @ Las Vegas Dallas @ Kansas City Jacksonville - San Francisco @ Jacksonville Cincinnati @ Las Vegas Dallas @ Kansas City Oklahoma City Baltimore @ Chicago Green Bay @ Minnesota - Dallas @ Kansas City New Orleans - New Orleans @ Philadelphia Cincinnati @ Las Vegas Dallas @ Kansas City Memphis Houston @ Tennessee New Orleans @ Philadelphia - Dallas @ Kansas City Buffalo Indianapolis @ Buffalo Green Bay @ Minnesota - Dallas @ Kansas City

