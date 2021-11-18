×
NFL Week 11 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel and Time for 2021-22 Season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants NFL MNF
Henrique Bulio
ANALYST
Modified Nov 18, 2021 02:42 AM IST
The best thing about this NFL season is that nobody knows what's going to happen. There's so many good teams and so many upsets happening that it's impossible to predict the exact outcome of each and every game. Only the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams will sit out the action this weekend as they have their bye week.

The best games of Week 11 will see Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes go head-to-head, an NFC West matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals, and Tom Brady playing in Monday Night Football as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the New York Giants.

Here you can check the coverage map for the Week 11 NFL games, the schedule for the week and TV channel information.

NFL Week 11 Coverage map details

(Coverage maps for Week 11 are a courtesy of 506sports.com)

CBS, Single

CBS Coverage Map for the games of Week 11

FOX, Early

FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 11

FOX, Late

FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 11

NFL TV schedule and TV Channel info for Week 11 games

Check out the TV schedule for the games of Week 11. Games in bold will be televised nationally.

FOX/NFL Network

Thursday, November 18:

  • New England Patriots @ Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Superdome

CBS

Sunday, November 21:

  • Indianapolis Colts @ Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET, Highmark Stadium
  • Baltimore Ravens @ Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET, Soldier Field
  • Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET, Nissan Stadium
  • Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium
  • Cincinnati Bengals @ Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET, Allegiant Stadium

FOX

Sunday, November 21:

  • Detroit Lions @ Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET, FirstEnergy Stadium
  • Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank Stadium
  • New Orleans Saints @ Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field
  • Washington Football Team @ Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium
  • San Francisco 49ers @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET, TIAA Bank Field
  • Dallas Cowboys @ Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowheat Stadium
  • Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET, Lumen Field
NBC

Sunday, November 21:

  • Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium

ESPN

Monday, November 22:

  • New York Giants @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET, Raymond James Stadium

TV market list for Week 11

MarketCBS earlyFox earlyCBS lateFox late
New YorkMiami @ NY JetsGreen Bay @ Minnesota-Dallas @ Kansas City
Los Angeles-Green Bay @ MinnesotaCincinnati @ Las VegasDallas @ Kansas City
ChicagoBaltimore @ Chicago
New Orleans @ Philadelphia
-Dallas @ Kansas City
Philadelphia-New Orleans @ PhiladelphiaCincinnati @ Las VegasDallas @ Kansas City
Dallas-Ft. WorthBaltimore @ ChicagoGreen Bay @ Minnesota-Dallas @ Kansas City
San Francisco/Bay area-San Francisco @ JacksonvilleCincinnati @ Las VegasDallas @ Kansas City
Washington D.C.Baltimore @ ChicagoWashington @ Carolina-Dallas @ Kansas City
HoustonHouston @ TennesseeNew Orleans @ Philadelphia-Dallas @ Kansas City
BostonIndianapolis @ BuffaloGreen Bay @ Minnesota-Dallas @ Kansas City
AtlantaBaltimore @ ChicagoWashington @ Carolina-Dallas @ Kansas City
PhoenixBaltimore @ ChicagoGreen Bay @ Minnesota-Arizona @ Seattle
Tampa/St. PetersburgBaltimore @ ChicagoGreen Bay @ Minnesota-Dallas @ Kansas City
SeattleBaltimore @ ChicagoGreen Bay @ Minnesota-Arizona @ Seattle
Detroit-Detroit @ ClevelandCincinnati @ Las VegasDallas @ Kansas City
Minneapolis-St. Paul-Green Bay @ MinnesotaCincinnati @ Las VegasDallas @ Kansas City
Miami
Miami @ NY Jets
Green Bay @ Minnesota-Dallas @ Kansas City
DenverBaltimore @ ChicagoGreen Bay @ Minnesota-Dallas @ Kansas City
OrlandoBaltimore @ ChicagoGreen Bay @ Minnesota-Dallas @ Kansas City
Cleveland-Detroit @ ClevelandCincinnati @ Las VegasDallas @ Kansas City
Sacramento-San Francisco @ JacksonvilleCincinnati @ Las VegasDallas @ Kansas City
Charlotte-Washington @ CarolinaCincinnati @ Las VegasDallas @ Kansas City
PortlandBaltimore @ ChicagoGreen Bay @ Minnesota-Arizona @ Seattle
St. LouisBaltimore @ ChicagoGreen Bay @ Minnesota-Dallas @ Kansas City
PittsburghBaltimore @ ChicagoDetroit @ Cleveland-Dallas @ Kansas City
IndianapolisIndianapolis @ BuffaloGreen Bay @ Minnesota-Dallas @ Kansas City
BaltimoreBaltimore @ ChicagoWashington @ Carolina-Dallas @ Kansas City
Raleigh-DurhamBaltimore @ ChicagoWashington @ Carolina-Dallas @ Kansas City
NashvilleHouston @ TennesseeGreen Bay @ Minnesota-Dallas @ Kansas City
San Diego-Green Bay @ MinnesotaCincinnati @ Las VegasDallas @ Kansas City
Salt Lake City-Green Bay @ MinnesotaCincinnati @ Las VegasDallas @ Kansas City
San AntonioHouston @ TennesseeNew Orleans @ Philadelphia-Dallas @ Kansas City
Kansas CityBaltimore @ ChicagoGreen Bay @ Minnesota-Dallas @ Kansas City
ColumbusBaltimore @ ChicagoDetroit @ Cleveland-Dallas @ Kansas City
MilwaukeeBaltimore @ ChicagoGreen Bay @ Minnesota-Dallas @ Kansas City
Cincinnati-Detroit @ ClevelandCincinnati @ Las VegasDallas @ Kansas City
Las Vegas-Green Bay @ MinnesotaCincinnati @ Las VegasDallas @ Kansas City
Jacksonville-San Francisco @ JacksonvilleCincinnati @ Las VegasDallas @ Kansas City
Oklahoma CityBaltimore @ ChicagoGreen Bay @ Minnesota-Dallas @ Kansas City
New Orleans-New Orleans @ PhiladelphiaCincinnati @ Las VegasDallas @ Kansas City
MemphisHouston @ TennesseeNew Orleans @ Philadelphia-Dallas @ Kansas City
BuffaloIndianapolis @ BuffaloGreen Bay @ Minnesota-Dallas @ Kansas City

