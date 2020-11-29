Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

NFL Week 12: Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers odds, picks and predictions

Chicago Bears vÂ Green Bay Packers
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
Mitch Bannon
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 29 Nov 2020, 01:55 IST
Preview
Advertisement

The Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers rivalry is one of the oldest and fiercest head to head matchups in NFL history. The teams have combined for five Super Bowl Championships and 65 Hall of Famers and meet twice a year as division rivals. The Packers lead the all-time series 99-95-6, but with the Bears playoff hopes on the line, Chicago will look to nudge the series closer to even on Sunday night.

Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers Betting Odds

Packers odds: -460

Bears odds: +360

The Packers are a -8.5 point favorite against the Bears on "Sunday Night Football".

Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers Picks

1. Davante Adams will be the only Packers starting WR with a clean bill of health heading into Sunday's game, so he will be, once again, Rodgers' favorite target, catching double-digit passes.

Advertisement

2. The Packers defense will force 3+ turnovers against Mitch Trubisky and the Bears offense

3. More than one Bears QB will appear in Sunday's game, as Matt Nagy continues to shuffle through his quarterback room this season

Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers Key Notes

  • The Bears have not scored more than 25 points since week three, a 30-26 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons
  • Mitch Trubisky will be starting Sunday's game after being benched and injured in recent weeks.
  • Nick Foles is doubtful with a hip injury he suffered prior to the bye-week
  • Sunday night will be the first matchup between the Bears and Packers this season, they meet again in week 17
  • QB Aaron Rodgers has broken 300 yards in three straight games coming into Sunday
  • Rodgers has thrown a touchdown in all but one game this year

Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers Key Injuries

Chicago Bears:

QB Nick Foles (hip) is doubtful

DT Akiem Hicks (hamstring) is questionable

DB Sherrick McManis (hand) is questionable

OL Charles Leno Jr. (toe) is questionable

DB Buster Skrine (ankle) is questionable

Advertisement

Green Bay Packers:

RB Tyler Ervin (wrist/ribs) is questionable

CB Josh Jackson (concussion) is questionable

C Corey Linsley (back) is questionable

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) is questionable

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Achilles) is questionable

Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers Prediction

Prediction: Packers 34, Bears 19

Published 29 Nov 2020, 01:55 IST
NFL Playoffs Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears Aaron Rodgers NFL Fantasy American Football Conference National Football Conference
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी