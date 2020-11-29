The Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers rivalry is one of the oldest and fiercest head to head matchups in NFL history. The teams have combined for five Super Bowl Championships and 65 Hall of Famers and meet twice a year as division rivals. The Packers lead the all-time series 99-95-6, but with the Bears playoff hopes on the line, Chicago will look to nudge the series closer to even on Sunday night.

Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers Betting Odds

Packers odds: -460

Bears odds: +360

The Packers are a -8.5 point favorite against the Bears on "Sunday Night Football".

Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers Picks

1. Davante Adams will be the only Packers starting WR with a clean bill of health heading into Sunday's game, so he will be, once again, Rodgers' favorite target, catching double-digit passes.

2. The Packers defense will force 3+ turnovers against Mitch Trubisky and the Bears offense

3. More than one Bears QB will appear in Sunday's game, as Matt Nagy continues to shuffle through his quarterback room this season

Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers Key Notes

The Bears have not scored more than 25 points since week three, a 30-26 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons

Mitch Trubisky will be starting Sunday's game after being benched and injured in recent weeks.

Nick Foles is doubtful with a hip injury he suffered prior to the bye-week

Sunday night will be the first matchup between the Bears and Packers this season, they meet again in week 17

QB Aaron Rodgers has broken 300 yards in three straight games coming into Sunday

Rodgers has thrown a touchdown in all but one game this year

The DB had no chance against Davante Adams 😳

(via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/cE8uyD4lm7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2020

Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers Key Injuries

Chicago Bears:

QB Nick Foles (hip) is doubtful

DT Akiem Hicks (hamstring) is questionable

DB Sherrick McManis (hand) is questionable

OL Charles Leno Jr. (toe) is questionable

DB Buster Skrine (ankle) is questionable

Green Bay Packers:

RB Tyler Ervin (wrist/ribs) is questionable

CB Josh Jackson (concussion) is questionable

C Corey Linsley (back) is questionable

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) is questionable

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Achilles) is questionable

Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers Prediction

Prediction: Packers 34, Bears 19