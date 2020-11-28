NFL Week 12: Chicago Bears to start QB Mitchell Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky wasn't supposed to be in this position in his fourth NFL season. The Chicago Bears quarterback was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, meaning he was supposed to be the Bears' face of the franchise and QB1 for about a decade or so.

By Year 4, Trubisky would ideally be rounding into form as a perennial Pro Bowler aiming to lead the Bears to their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2006 season and their first Super Bowl championship since 1985.

Instead, Trubisky's fourth season went south after Week 3, when he was benched and replaced as the starting QB by Nick Foles. The Pro Bowl berth he earned in 2018 seemed like a long time ago, as the book on Trubisky was that the North Carolina product had gotten worse since then.

Because this is the last year of his rookie contract and the Bears didn't pick up his option or sign him to a contract extension, the benching seemed like a guarantee that Trubisky's days in Chicago were numbered and he would leave the team as a free agent in the offseason.

Now, Trubisky is getting another chance to prove he's the right man for the job as the Bears' franchise quarterback.

Foles suffered a hip injury in the Bears' Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The team had a bye in Week 11, but Foles is still dealing with the injury. While he hasn't been ruled out of Chicago's "Sunday Night Football" Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers, Foles is listed as doubtful and hasn't been able to practice.

Trubisky has been named the starter for the Packers game. If Foles doesn't suit up, Tyler Bray will be Trubisky's backup.

Trubisky went undefeated as Bears' starter this season

Trubisky went 3-0 as the starter this season before he was benched. He completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 186.6 yards per game. He threw for six total touchdowns and three interceptions.

If the Bears were hoping to get some of Foles' second-string magic, it didn't happen. Back in 2017, Foles was the backup QB for the Philadelphia Eagles when starter Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending injury in Week 11. Foles took over and he led the Eagles all the way to a Super Bowl title.

The Bears didn't get that version of Foles in 2020, and as it stands they really need a jolt to their offense.

At 5-5, the Bears are in second place in the NFC North but the Packers are threatening to run away with the division. The Bears rank 30th out of 32 teams in touchdowns and yards per pass attempt, and 32nd in yards per run attempt.