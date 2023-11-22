NFL Week 12 Coverage Map 2023: TV schedule, channel, and broadcast details for CBS and Fox

Thursday will mark the start of another NFL week in the 2023 regular season. We're getting closer to the playoffs with Week 12 games, and some clubs have already made their postseason ambitions clear.
This NFL week is special, as it begins with three games on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, and continues with the NFL's inaugural Black Friday game on Friday. This implies that there will only be 10 games on the main Sunday slate.
On Thanksgiving Day, the Green Bay Packers play the Detroit Lions in the first game of NFL Week 12, while the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings play Monday Night Football to round out the week.
Let's have a look at everything related to this week's NFL schedule from Fox and CBS, including maps that show the games in your region.
NFL Week 12 coverage map
Let's first look at Sunday, Nov. 26's FOX coverage map. In Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season, FOX will televise two late games and three early kickoffs.
Fox TV coverage map
Red: Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints (1:00 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnson
Green: New York Giants vs New England Patriots (1:00 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Orange: Tennessee Titans vs Carolina Panthers (1:00 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
Blue: Denver Broncos vs Cleveland Browns (4:05 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
Yellow: Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith
CBS TV coverage map
CBS will broadcast five NFL games in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season: two in the late window and three in the early window.
CBS TV coverage map (Early games)
Red: Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Blue: Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
Green: Indianapolis Colts vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:00 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
CBS TV coverage map (Late games)
Red: Philadelphia Eagles vs Buffalo Bills (4:25 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Blue: Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Thanksgiving Day TV broadcasts
Game 1: Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers (12:30 p.m. ET — Fox)
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews
Game 2: Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders (4:30 p.m. ET — CBS)
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson
Game 3: Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET — NBC)
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Melissa Stark.
Black Friday Game TV broadcast
New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (3:00 p.m. ET — Amazon Prime Video)
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
SNF TV broadcast
Los Angeles Chargers vs Baltimore Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET — NBC)
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Jason Garrett
MNF TV broadcast
Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears (8:15 p.m. ET — ESPN and ABC)
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman