NFL Week 15: Betting odds, picks, and key stats to know

New week, same result. The week 14 picks started off hot, with the defensive showcase that was predicted and the Patriot offense struggles we foresaw. But after the Patriots/Rams matchup went way under, the odds turned against us.

The Green Bay Packers missed covering their -7.5 spread against the Lions by a mere half-point after dominating all day, and then Jalen Hurts balled out against the Saints. With only three weeks left in the NFL regular season,

Last week:

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams UNDER 44.5 (Odds: -106) WIN

Green Bay Packers -7.5 at Detroit Lions (Odds: -110) WIN

New Orleans Saints -7 at Philadelphia Eagles (Odds: -106) LOSS

Season record: 7-8

3. Buffalo Bills -6 vs Denver Broncos (Odds: -106)

Buffalo is hurtling towards their first AFC East division title in decades, but they have been a successful pick for betters in 2020 as well. Undefeated in their last five games against the spread, the Bills are also 5-0 in their last five against the Broncos. With just a six-point line between a 10 and five-win team, all signs point toward a Bills cover once again.

Yes, Drew Lock balled out last week, but if consistent quarterback play was something the Broncos had in 2020 they wouldn't be on pace for six wins.

Key stat: Buffalo is undefeated against the spread in their last five games

Advertisement

2. Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Football Team UNDER 44.5 (Odds: -110)

Though the Seahawks defense has been porous for most of the season, the under has somehow hit in their last five games. Add a Washington Football Team into the mix that, while dominating on the defensive side of the ball, still struggles to consistently score, and signs point to another under for Seattle.

Key stat: The total has gone under in Seattle's last five games

1. Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers UNDER 40.5 (Odds: -110)

The total has gone under in four of the last five meetings between Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, and the under has hit in four of the Bengals' last five games overall.

While a 40 point line may scare some betters off, Pittsburgh's offense has been shaky of late and the Bengals have been unable to score since Joe Burrow's injury. The Bengals are the perfect under team in 2020, they have an abismal offense and their defense is the team's strength (though it is only the 22nd ranked points-per-game unit). The question for Sunday, however, is if Cincinnati's defense can hold up with the loss of Geno Atkins in the middle and hold Pittsburgh to 21-24 points.

Advertisement

Geno Atkins goes on injured reserve, with future in Cincinnati in doubt https://t.co/BFuPynXbOT pic.twitter.com/A0qmrZRj5s — Bengals Fans (@Bengals_News) December 16, 2020

Key stat: The total has gone under in four of the last meetings between the Bengals and Steelers