NFL Week 15 Scores

Week 15 of the 2020 NFL Season has come to a close. This week of football has been full of surprises.

The New York Jets have finally won a football game, but lost their grip on the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Cincinnati Bengals pulled off a big upset at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The New England Patriots are officially eliminated from the 2020 NFL Playoffs. Dez Bryant scored his first touchdown in three years. Ezekiel Elliott missed a game due to injury for the first time in his career. Week 15 will go down as one of the craziest weekends of football for the NFL.

Let's take a look how the 2020 NFL Week 15 games turned out.

Thursday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Final: Los Angeles Chargers 30, Las Vegas Raiders 27

Top Performers:

Justin Herbert, LAC: 22-32, 314 yards, 2 TD

Marcus Mariota, LV: 9 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD

Darren Waller, LV: 9 receptions, 150 yards, 1 TD

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos (Saturday)

Final: Buffalo Bills 48, Denver Broncos 19

Top Performers:

Josh Allen, BUF: 28-40, 359 yards, 2 TD

Zack Moss, BUF: 13 carries, 81 yards

Stefon Diggs, BUF: 11 receptions, 147 yards

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers (Saturday)

Final: Carolina Panthers 16, Green Bay Packers 24

Top Performers:

Teddy Bridgewater, CAR: 21-35, 258 yards

Aaron Jones, GB: 20 carries, 145 yards, 1 TD

DJ Moore, CAR: 6 receptions, 131 yards

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Final: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Atlanta Falcons 27

Top Performers:

Tom Brady, TB: 31-45, 390 yards, 2 TD

Leonard Fournette, TB: 14 carries, 49 yards, 2 TD

Calvin Ridley, ATL: 10 receptions, 163 yards, 1 TD

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

Final: San Francisco 49ers 33, Dallas Cowboys 41

Top Performers:

Nick Mullens, SF: 21-36, 219 yards, 2 TD

Tony Pollard, DAL: 12 carries, 69 yards, 2 TD

Kendrick Bourne, SF: 4 receptions, 86 yards, 1 TD

Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans

Final: Detroit Lions 25, Tennessee Titans 46

Top Performers:

Ryan Tannehill, TEN: 21-27, 273 yards, 3 TD

Derrick Henry, TEN: 24 carries, 147 yards, 1 TD

Marvin Jones Jr, DET: 10 receptions, 112 yards, 1 TD

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Final: Houston Texans 20, Indianapolis Colts 27

Top Performers:

Deshaun Watson, HOU: 33-41, 373 yards, 2 TD

Jonathan Taylor, IND: 16 carries, 83 yards, 1 TD

David Johnson, HOU: 11 receptions, 106 yards

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Final: New England Patriots 12, Miami Dolphins 22

The Patriots will miss the playoffs for first time since 2008. Just their third time in the last 20 seasons.



🔷 6 Super Bowl wins

🔷 9 Super Bowl appearances

🔷 238 wins

🔷 17 AFC East titles



It's been an incredible run. pic.twitter.com/D5uBAUbWUP — ESPN (@espn) December 21, 2020

Top Performers:

Cam Newton, NE: 17-27, 209 yards

Salvon Ahmed, MIA: 23 carries, 122 yards, 1 TD

Jakobi Meyers, NE: 7 receptions, 111 yards

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Final: Chicago Bears 33, Minnesota Vikings 27

Top Performers:

Kirk Cousins, MIN: 24-35, 271 yards, 2 TD

David Montgomery, CHI: 32 carries, 146 yards, 2 TD

Justin Jefferson, MIN: 8 receptions, 104 yards

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team

Final: Seattle Seahawks 20, Washington Football Team 15

Top Performers:

Dwayne Haskins Jr, WSH: 38-55, 295 yards, 1 TD

Chris Carson, SEA: 15 carries, 63 yards

Logan Thomas, WSH: 13 receptions, 101 yards

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens

Final: Jacksonville Jaguars 14, Baltimore Ravens 40

Top Performers:

Lamar Jackson, BAL: 17-22, 243 yards, 3 TD

J.K. Dobbins, BAL: 14 carries, 64 yards, 1 TD

Marquise Brown, BAL: 6 receptions, 98 yards

New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams

Final: New York Jets 23, Los Angeles Rams 20

Top Performers:

Jared Goff, LAR: 22-34, 209 yards, 2 TD

Cam Akers, LAR: 15 carries, 63 yards

Tyler Higbee, LAR: 4 receptions, 67 yards, 1 TD

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals

Final: Philadelphia Eagles 26, Arizona Cardinals 33

Top Performers:

Kyler Murray, ARI: 27-36, 406 yards, 3 TD

Miles Sanders, PHI: 17 carries, 64 yards

DeAndre Hopkins, ARI: 9 receptions, 169 yards, 1 TD

Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints

Final: Kansas City Chiefs 32, New Orleans Saints 29

Top Performers:

Patrick Mahomes, KC: 26-47, 254 yards, 3 TD

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC: 14 carries, 79 yards

Emmanuel Sanders, NO: 4 receptions, 76 yards

Sunday Night Football: Cleveland Browns at New York Giants

Final: Cleveland Browns 20, New York Giants 6

Top Performers:

Baker Mayfield, CLE: 27-32, 297 yards, 2 TD

Nick Chubb, CLE: 15 carries, 50 yards, 1 TD

Rashard Higgins, CLE: 4 receptions, 76 yards

Monday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Final: Pittsburgh Steelers 17, Cincinnati Bengals 27

Top Performers: