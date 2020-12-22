NFL Week 15 Scores

Week 15 of the 2020 NFL Season has come to a close. This week of football has been full of surprises.
The New York Jets have finally won a football game, but lost their grip on the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Cincinnati Bengals pulled off a big upset at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The New England Patriots are officially eliminated from the 2020 NFL Playoffs. Dez Bryant scored his first touchdown in three years. Ezekiel Elliott missed a game due to injury for the first time in his career. Week 15 will go down as one of the craziest weekends of football for the NFL.
Let's take a look how the 2020 NFL Week 15 games turned out.
Thursday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
Final: Los Angeles Chargers 30, Las Vegas Raiders 27
Top Performers:
- Justin Herbert, LAC: 22-32, 314 yards, 2 TD
- Marcus Mariota, LV: 9 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD
- Darren Waller, LV: 9 receptions, 150 yards, 1 TD
Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos (Saturday)
Final: Buffalo Bills 48, Denver Broncos 19
Top Performers:
- Josh Allen, BUF: 28-40, 359 yards, 2 TD
- Zack Moss, BUF: 13 carries, 81 yards
- Stefon Diggs, BUF: 11 receptions, 147 yards
Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers (Saturday)
Final: Carolina Panthers 16, Green Bay Packers 24
Top Performers:
- Teddy Bridgewater, CAR: 21-35, 258 yards
- Aaron Jones, GB: 20 carries, 145 yards, 1 TD
- DJ Moore, CAR: 6 receptions, 131 yards
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Final: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Atlanta Falcons 27
Top Performers:
- Tom Brady, TB: 31-45, 390 yards, 2 TD
- Leonard Fournette, TB: 14 carries, 49 yards, 2 TD
- Calvin Ridley, ATL: 10 receptions, 163 yards, 1 TD
San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys
Final: San Francisco 49ers 33, Dallas Cowboys 41
Top Performers:
- Nick Mullens, SF: 21-36, 219 yards, 2 TD
- Tony Pollard, DAL: 12 carries, 69 yards, 2 TD
- Kendrick Bourne, SF: 4 receptions, 86 yards, 1 TD
Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans
Final: Detroit Lions 25, Tennessee Titans 46
Top Performers:
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN: 21-27, 273 yards, 3 TD
- Derrick Henry, TEN: 24 carries, 147 yards, 1 TD
- Marvin Jones Jr, DET: 10 receptions, 112 yards, 1 TD
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
Final: Houston Texans 20, Indianapolis Colts 27
Top Performers:
- Deshaun Watson, HOU: 33-41, 373 yards, 2 TD
- Jonathan Taylor, IND: 16 carries, 83 yards, 1 TD
- David Johnson, HOU: 11 receptions, 106 yards
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Final: New England Patriots 12, Miami Dolphins 22
Top Performers:
- Cam Newton, NE: 17-27, 209 yards
- Salvon Ahmed, MIA: 23 carries, 122 yards, 1 TD
- Jakobi Meyers, NE: 7 receptions, 111 yards
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
Final: Chicago Bears 33, Minnesota Vikings 27
Top Performers:
- Kirk Cousins, MIN: 24-35, 271 yards, 2 TD
- David Montgomery, CHI: 32 carries, 146 yards, 2 TD
- Justin Jefferson, MIN: 8 receptions, 104 yards
Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team
Final: Seattle Seahawks 20, Washington Football Team 15
Top Performers:
- Dwayne Haskins Jr, WSH: 38-55, 295 yards, 1 TD
- Chris Carson, SEA: 15 carries, 63 yards
- Logan Thomas, WSH: 13 receptions, 101 yards
Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens
Final: Jacksonville Jaguars 14, Baltimore Ravens 40
Top Performers:
- Lamar Jackson, BAL: 17-22, 243 yards, 3 TD
- J.K. Dobbins, BAL: 14 carries, 64 yards, 1 TD
- Marquise Brown, BAL: 6 receptions, 98 yards
New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams
Final: New York Jets 23, Los Angeles Rams 20
Top Performers:
- Jared Goff, LAR: 22-34, 209 yards, 2 TD
- Cam Akers, LAR: 15 carries, 63 yards
- Tyler Higbee, LAR: 4 receptions, 67 yards, 1 TD
Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals
Final: Philadelphia Eagles 26, Arizona Cardinals 33
Top Performers:
- Kyler Murray, ARI: 27-36, 406 yards, 3 TD
- Miles Sanders, PHI: 17 carries, 64 yards
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARI: 9 receptions, 169 yards, 1 TD
Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints
Final: Kansas City Chiefs 32, New Orleans Saints 29
Top Performers:
- Patrick Mahomes, KC: 26-47, 254 yards, 3 TD
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC: 14 carries, 79 yards
- Emmanuel Sanders, NO: 4 receptions, 76 yards
Sunday Night Football: Cleveland Browns at New York Giants
Final: Cleveland Browns 20, New York Giants 6
Top Performers:
- Baker Mayfield, CLE: 27-32, 297 yards, 2 TD
- Nick Chubb, CLE: 15 carries, 50 yards, 1 TD
- Rashard Higgins, CLE: 4 receptions, 76 yards
Monday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
Final: Pittsburgh Steelers 17, Cincinnati Bengals 27
Top Performers:
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT: 20-38, 170 yards, 1 TD
- Benny Snell Jr, PIT: 18 carries, 84 yards, 1 TD
- Diontae Johnson, PIT: 8 receptions, 59 yards, 1 TD