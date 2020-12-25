After their somewhat controversial first win of the season last week against the Los Angeles Rams, the New York Jets return home feeling good about themselves (the players, at least) to square off against the formidable Cleveland Browns. The Browns are still very much in the mix for an AFC North division title due to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ recent slide.

The Browns get to finish off the MetLife Stadium doubleheader this Sunday, and are hoping for the same result they received last week. Cleveland controlled the game on the road against the New York Giants last Sunday night, and notched their 10th win of the season in a 20-6 victory. QB Baker Mayfield continued his impressive play of late, throwing two touchdown passes, including one to WR Jarvis Landry.

While the Jets’ chances of landing the top overall pick in next year’s draft have sharply declined, the players on the field can take solace knowing that they beat one of the NFL’s best teams in the Los Angeles Rams. Veteran RB Frank Gore, who may be finishing off his final NFL season, was instrumental in New York’s win, scoring a touchdown and catching a third down pass to seal the game.

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets TV Schedule

What Time is The Browns at Jets on Sunday?

1:00 p.m EST on Sunday, December 27th.

What Channel Is The Browns at Jets game on Sunday?

CBS

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets Coverage Map

CBS Week 16 Single Coverage

How To Watch Cleveland Browns at New York Jets

CBS All-Access

FuboTV

SlingTV

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets Prediction

For most teams, the Super Bowl isn’t played in Week 15, but it kind of felt like last week’s game was a do or die game for the Jets. Had they not been able to hold on to their early lead, they probably would’ve been dealt too many crushing blows to avoid a winless season.

They got the victory, and now the players in that locker room can say that they were only a part of a dismal season, instead of a historically bad campaign. This sense of relief, coupled with the fact that New York put emerging DT Quinnen Williams on IR, works right into the Browns' favor this Sunday. They’ll be able to execute their ground and pound game plan right through the heart of the Jets defense, and without much talent left, New York won’t have many answers.

Prediction: Browns 27, Jets 17