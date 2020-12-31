NFL Week 17: Steelers at Browns TV Schedule, Coverage Map, Time and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns have the chance to do something they have not done since the 2002 NFL season, when they made the playoffs behind QB Kelly Holcomb and offensive coordinator Bruce Arians. However, standing in the way of their first NFL postseason berth in 18 years are the Pittsburgh Steelers, who aren't likely to give them victory on a platter.

The Steelers got off to a slow start last week against the Indianapolis Colts, and the NFL world wondered whether Pittsburgh would continue their slide with the NFL postseason looming. Fortunately for them, they were able to right the ship in the second half and defeat another possible AFC playoff team by a score of 28-24.

TE Eric Ebron was able to recover from an injury he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15 and scored a touchdown in last week’s NFL game.

Cleveland had a golden opportunity to cement their spot in the NFL postseason last week against the New York Jets, but were the victims of some bad luck owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and their wide receivers.

Despite being short-handed, the Browns still had a chance to come back late in the NFL game but eventually lost 23-16 to New York. Surprisingly, the running game never really got going for the Browns, but both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were able to find the end zone to keep Cleveland within striking distance.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns TV Schedule

Time: 1:00 p.m EST on Sunday, January 3rd.

Channel: CBS.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Coverage Map

Coverage Map

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns?

CBS All-Access

FuboTV

SlingTV.

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Prediction

Considering what is at stake for the Browns in this NFL game, the storyline of what happened between these teams last season will get a lot of attention.

Since Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced that QB Ben Roethlisberger will not start and backup QB Mason Rudolph will get the nod instead, the focus has shifted somewhat to Rudolph’s incident with Browns' DE Myles Garrett last season.

While Cleveland probably couldn’t care less about that angle right now, it wouldn’t be surprising if Pittsburgh used it as a rallying point to bring their A-game. However, it seems that Tomlin could opt to rest more of his starters, but the defense will still play hard, and Rudolph will have a ton of motivation heading into the game.

Don’t be shocked if the Steelers keep the game close and pull one out with all the pressure on the Browns.

Prediction: Steelers 23:20 Browns.