NFL Injury News: Buccaneers WR Mike Evans sets NFL record, exits next play with injury

In Week 17 of the 2020 NFL Season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans needed 40 receiving yards to set an NFL record. Evans needed 40 yards to be the first NFL wide receiver to record 1,000 receiving yards in every season in his first seven seasons. Mike Evans has been the number one wide out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since being drafted in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Evans would catch his third pass that would give him the NFL record but the very next play he would go down with an injury that could have him out for some time.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fear that the injury will keep him out of the 2020 NFL Playoffs. If Evans cannot go in the playoffs it would be a huge loss to the Buccaneers offense.

How Mike Evans has dominated the NFL

Mike Evans came out of Texas A&M with a lot of hype. He would live up to that hype in his first season with the Buccaneers. Evans rookie year he would record 68 receptions for 1,051 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

This would be the start of something special for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver. Evans would have a down year in touchdowns in the 2015 NFL Season but he would still put together 1,206 receiving yards. In the 2017 NFL Season, Mike Evans would almost miss the 1,000 yard mark but surpassed it by one yard.

Mike Evans is the first player in NFL history to put up 1,000+ receiving yards in each of his first 7 seasons.@MikeEvans13_ 👏 pic.twitter.com/qe6EyfD5ED — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 3, 2021

What makes this a great accomplishment is that Mike Evans has not had an elite NFL quarterback until this season. When Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Evans was ready to work. Since joining forces with Tom Brady he has put up a career high in touchdowns with 13.

How Mike Evans' absence impacts the Buccaneers

If Mike Evans cannot go in the 2020 NFL Playoffs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without their biggest redzone threat. Evans leads the Buccaneers in receiving touchdowns and receiving yards. He has scored in every game but five in the 2020 NFL Season.

Here is the Mike Evans left knee injury. pic.twitter.com/XdeXtvkk77 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 3, 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are stacked on offense but that doesn't take away from what Mike Evans has done this season. It doesn't take away that he has consistently been the best wide receiver on their team since 2014. If Mike Evans cannot go in the playoffs, the Buccaneers could be in trouble.