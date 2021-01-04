NFL Week 17: Twitter reacts to Antonio Brown's 2-TD performance

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown put together a great three games to end the 2020 NFL regular season. After sitting out most of the 2019 season and a majority of the 2020 season, Brown is making a strong statement that he can still be an elite wide receiver.

With the Buccaneers potentially being without No. 1 receiver Mike Evans for the 2020 NFL Playoffs, they will need Brown to continue to produce.

The Week 17 meeting with the Atlanta Falcons was Brown's best game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Antonio Brown would record 11 receptions for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Falcons. This was the game that the Buccaneers were looking for out of Antonio Brown when they picked him up during the season.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Antonio Brown's big game in Week 17 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Antonio Brown is looking like the old Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be getting a diamond in the rough with veteran wide receiver Antonio Brown. He is starting to look like the Antonio Brown who was the No. 1 wideout for the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is something that Tom Brady knew could happen when he vouched for the Buccaneers to sign him.

Antonio Brown screams after that TD: "I love you, God. Thank you." — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 3, 2021

Let's not forget that Bucs coach Bruce Arians did not want to sign Antonio Brown initially, because he had coached him in Pittsburgh and the two didn't seem to get along. Brady made a strong point that he enjoyed playing with Antonio Brown in New England and saw something special in him. Tom Brady is the only reason why Antonio Brown is on the Buccaneers roster.

Antonio Brown: First 100+ yard game since 2018 (138) pic.twitter.com/vqcrrSqHP6 — PFF (@PFF) January 3, 2021

In the last three weeks, Antonio Brown has recorded 20 receptions for 266 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Tampa Bay is hoping that this is a sign of things to come for the 2020 NFL Playoffs. We have to think, Antonio Brown sat out almost the entire 2019 NFL Season. This is the best game that Brown has recorded since the 2018 NFL Season with Pittsburgh.

"Mike, we love you." ❤@AB84 showed his support for @Buccaneers teammate Mike Evans after he went down against the Falcons in his interview with @JenHale504 pic.twitter.com/sWak7Ymgza — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 3, 2021

It has been a downward spiral for the veteran wide receiver but things are starting to look up. Tom Brady has to receive a lot of credit for Antonio Brown staying below the radar when it comes to off and on the field issues. Brady has taken him under his wing and has shown Antonio Brown how to love football again and to not take it for granted. Signing Antonio Brown is starting to pay off for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.