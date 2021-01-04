NFL Week 17: Twitter reacts to Tom Brady's 4 TD passes vs. Falcons

In Week 17 of the 2020 NFL Season, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fighting to lock up the fifth seed in the NFC for the NFL Playoffs.

Tom Brady was also looking to beat the Atlanta Falcons for the second time in three weeks. Tom Brady would prove one more time that he is ready to make a run in the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Tom Brady would lose his top wide receiver, Mike Evans, to a leg injury during the game against the Falcons. Brady proved once again that he can put together an amazing game without a top wide receiver.

What Tom Brady is doing at age 43 will never be reproduced.



40 TD’s / 12 INT’s

4,622 yards



GREATEST QB EVER 🐐 pic.twitter.com/90eBg8E1dy — New Year Brycen 🎆 (@BradyyNFL) January 3, 2021

Here is how Twitter reacted to Tom Brady's four-touchdown performance against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17.

Tom Brady continues to show that he is in playoff mode

In the last four games, Tom Brady has torched every NFL defense he has played. Brady has thrown for 1,338 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and one interception in the last four wins. Its safe to say that the future Hall-of-Famer is locked in to make a run at winning his seventh Super Bowl ring.

This RT @BBPChris: Still haven't let it sink in that Tom Brady is my quarterback. The way this team played over the last few weeks is not something I've been used to in a long time. pic.twitter.com/u70HBmVwTe — Ron Mexico (@JohnV23) January 4, 2021

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beating the Atlanta Falcons, they will head to either New York Giants or the Washington Football Team. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers would get the matchup they wanted in the 2020 NFL Playoffs. Tom Brady has also led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the NFL Playoffs for the first time since the 2007 NFL Season.

Advertisement

Now Tom Brady will look to do something that has not been done since the 2002 NFL Season. Brady will look to take the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl and win. If Tom Brady and the Buccaneers want to accomplish this task they may have to do it without top wide receiver Mike Evans.

Tom Brady joined Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history to throw 40 TD passes in a season for two different franchises. pic.twitter.com/9RgjrcBgjW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 3, 2021

Tom Brady also did something that has never been done before in the NFL. He became the oldest NFL quarterback to throw for over 40 touchdowns in a single season. Brady has thrown 40 touchdowns in the 2020 NFL Season. He has also joined quarterback Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to throw 40 touchdown passes for two different franchises.

Tom Brady would get a lot of help from Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown in his four touchdown performance. This is another season that Tom Brady has broken NFL records.