NFL 2022-23 season Week 3: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time - Thursday & Sunday

Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LaDarius Brown
LaDarius Brown
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Sep 22, 2022 07:53 PM IST

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is here and it kicks off on Thursday night. Running back Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers face Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns in primetime at FirstEnergy Stadium.

We have you covered for everything you need to know to watch the games, where they are played and who the announcers are.

2022-23 NFL season, September - 22 coverage map, TV schedule, channel, and time

Fixture: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns

Time & date: Thursday, September 22, 8:20 PM ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime & NFL+

There is no coverage map as the game is televised nationally.

Announcers: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit.

bright lights and #Browns football 🔆 🏟 https://t.co/EiUaIMMxQJ

2022-23 NFL season, September 25 - Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time

FOX Early Window Coverage Map

Ravens – Patriots in red on coverage map

1pm, Fox

Announcers: Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston

Eagles – Commanders in blue on coverage map

1pm, Fox

Announcers: Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth

Raiders – Titans in green on coverage map

1pm, Fox

Announcers: Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

Lions – Vikings in yellow on coverage map

1pm, Fox

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin and Brady Quinn

Saints – Panthers in yellow coverage map

1pm, Fox

Announcers: Dan Hellie and Matt Millen

FOX Early Window Coverage Map. Source: 506sports.com
FOX Late Window

Packers - Buccaneers in red on coverage map

4:25 pm, Fox

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Rams – Cardinals in blue on coverage map

4:25 pm, Fox

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Falcons – Seahawks in green on coverage map

4:25 pm, Fox

Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith

FOX Late Window Coverage Map. Source: 506sports.com
CBS Early Window Coverage Map

Chiefs – Colts in red on coverage map

1pm, CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Texans – Bears in orange on coverage map

1pm, CBS

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Bengals – Jets in blue on coverage map

1pm, CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Bills – Dolphins in green on coverage map

1pm, CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

CBS Early and Late Game Window Coverage Map. Source: 506sports.com
CBS Late Window Coverage Map

Jaguars – Chargers in yellow on coverage map

4:25 pm, CBS

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

Sunday Night Football

Fixture: San Francisco 49ers @ Denver Broncos

Time & date: September 25, 8:25 PM ET

Where to watch: NBC & Peacock.

There is no coverage map as the game is nationally televised.

Announcers: Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth.

What to watch for in the Thursday and Sunday games?

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
The Steelers and Browns face off as the two AFC North rivals clash on Thursday night. Both teams are coming off home losses in Week 2. The Steelers fell to the Patriots while the Browns lost to the Jets. The Steelers have won their last two games in this matchup and the winner will avoid a two-game losing streak.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will look to continue their dominant start to the season as they travel to face the Miami Dolphins. Miami is coming off their second-biggest comeback in franchise history after their win away to the Baltimore Ravens.

Can Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense put up points on a Bills defense that's allowed just 17 points in the first two weeks?

Lastly, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers for possibly the final time in their respective NFL careers as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium. They last faced off at Lambeau Field in the NFC Championship game of the 2020 season. On that occasion, Tampa Bay came out on top 31- 26.

Aaron Rodgers asked if he feels "nostalgic" at all entering what could be his final matchup with Tom Brady: "Not really. I have a lot of respect for the history of the game and my part in it, and the game will keep going long after Tommy and I are done playing."

Edited by John Maxwell

