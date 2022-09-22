NFL 2022-23 season Week 3: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time - Thursday & Sunday

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is here and it kicks off on Thursday night. Running back Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers face Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns in primetime at FirstEnergy Stadium.

2022-23 NFL season, September - 22 coverage map, TV schedule, channel, and time

Fixture: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns

Time & date: Thursday, September 22, 8:20 PM ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime & NFL+

There is no coverage map as the game is televised nationally.

Announcers: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit.

2022-23 NFL season, September 25 - Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time

FOX Early Window Coverage Map

Ravens – Patriots in red on coverage map 1pm, Fox Announcers: Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston Eagles – Commanders in blue on coverage map 1pm, Fox Announcers: Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth Raiders – Titans in green on coverage map 1pm, Fox Announcers: Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma Lions – Vikings in yellow on coverage map 1pm, Fox Announcers: Brandon Gaudin and Brady Quinn Saints – Panthers in yellow coverage map 1pm, Fox Announcers: Dan Hellie and Matt Millen

FOX Early Window Coverage Map. Source: 506sports.com

FOX Late Window

Packers - Buccaneers in red on coverage map 4:25 pm, Fox Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen Rams – Cardinals in blue on coverage map 4:25 pm, Fox Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez Falcons – Seahawks in green on coverage map 4:25 pm, Fox Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith

FOX Late Window Coverage Map. Source: 506sports.com

CBS Early Window Coverage Map

Chiefs – Colts in red on coverage map 1pm, CBS Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo Texans – Bears in orange on coverage map 1pm, CBS Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton Bengals – Jets in blue on coverage map 1pm, CBS Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis Bills – Dolphins in green on coverage map 1pm, CBS Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

CBS Early and Late Game Window Coverage Map. Source: 506sports.com

CBS Late Window Coverage Map

Jaguars – Chargers in yellow on coverage map 4:25 pm, CBS Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

Sunday Night Football

Fixture: San Francisco 49ers @ Denver Broncos

Time & date: September 25, 8:25 PM ET

Where to watch: NBC & Peacock.

There is no coverage map as the game is nationally televised.

Announcers: Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth.

What to watch for in the Thursday and Sunday games?

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

The Steelers and Browns face off as the two AFC North rivals clash on Thursday night. Both teams are coming off home losses in Week 2. The Steelers fell to the Patriots while the Browns lost to the Jets. The Steelers have won their last two games in this matchup and the winner will avoid a two-game losing streak.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will look to continue their dominant start to the season as they travel to face the Miami Dolphins. Miami is coming off their second-biggest comeback in franchise history after their win away to the Baltimore Ravens.

Can Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense put up points on a Bills defense that's allowed just 17 points in the first two weeks?

Lastly, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers for possibly the final time in their respective NFL careers as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium. They last faced off at Lambeau Field in the NFC Championship game of the 2020 season. On that occasion, Tampa Bay came out on top 31- 26.

Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood Aaron Rodgers asked if he feels "nostalgic" at all entering what could be his final matchup with Tom Brady: "Not really. I have a lot of respect for the history of the game and my part in it, and the game will keep going long after Tommy and I are done playing." Aaron Rodgers asked if he feels "nostalgic" at all entering what could be his final matchup with Tom Brady: "Not really. I have a lot of respect for the history of the game and my part in it, and the game will keep going long after Tommy and I are done playing."

