NFL 2022-23 season Week 3: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time - Thursday & Sunday

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is here and it kicks off on Thursday night. Running back Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers face Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns in primetime at FirstEnergy Stadium.
We have you covered for everything you need to know to watch the games, where they are played and who the announcers are.
2022-23 NFL season, September - 22 coverage map, TV schedule, channel, and time
Fixture: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns
Time & date: Thursday, September 22, 8:20 PM ET
Where to watch: Amazon Prime & NFL+
There is no coverage map as the game is televised nationally.
Announcers: Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit.
2022-23 NFL season, September 25 - Coverage map, TV schedule, channel and time
FOX Early Window Coverage Map
FOX Late Window
CBS Early Window Coverage Map
CBS Late Window Coverage Map
Sunday Night Football
Fixture: San Francisco 49ers @ Denver Broncos
Time & date: September 25, 8:25 PM ET
Where to watch: NBC & Peacock.
There is no coverage map as the game is nationally televised.
Announcers: Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth.
What to watch for in the Thursday and Sunday games?
The Steelers and Browns face off as the two AFC North rivals clash on Thursday night. Both teams are coming off home losses in Week 2. The Steelers fell to the Patriots while the Browns lost to the Jets. The Steelers have won their last two games in this matchup and the winner will avoid a two-game losing streak.
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will look to continue their dominant start to the season as they travel to face the Miami Dolphins. Miami is coming off their second-biggest comeback in franchise history after their win away to the Baltimore Ravens.
Can Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense put up points on a Bills defense that's allowed just 17 points in the first two weeks?
Lastly, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers for possibly the final time in their respective NFL careers as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium. They last faced off at Lambeau Field in the NFC Championship game of the 2020 season. On that occasion, Tampa Bay came out on top 31- 26.