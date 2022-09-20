"He's going to be something great" - Michael Irvin feels Tua Tagovailoa's rise identical to Kobe Bryant

The Miami Dolphins, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, made one of the greatest comebacks of all time on Sunday. They came back from being down 21 points to defeat the Baltimore Ravens, 42-38.

Former NFL wide receiver Michael Irvin joined ESPN's First Take to talk about the Dolphins' incredible comeback.

Irvin made a bold comparison following the Dolphins' victory. He thinks the victory is the start of something big for Tagovailoa. He compared the quarterback to Kobe Bryant, stating that they both failed early on in their careers but learned from it and improved.

Irvin said:

"I remember Kobe shooting that airball in the playoffs and I said, 'Oh, man, you know what it takes to take that shot - to be that young to take that shot?' And he failed miserably. I was like, 'Oh, he's going to be something great because that's going to build him'. This moment right here is Tua's moment. This moment will mark Tua's moment to be something great."

Many people doubted the quarterback before the start of the season. He was the second quarterback taken in the 2020 NFL Draft as the Miami Dolphins selected him one pick before the Los Angeles Chargers drafted Justin Herbert. The Cincinnati Bengals took Joe Burrow in the same draft with the first-overall pick.

Throughout their first two seasons, Herbert and Burrow have been much better than Tua Tagovailoa. The signal-caller hasn't led the Dolphins to the playoffs while Burrow made the Super Bowl last season.

Herbert hasn't made the playoffs yet either, but set the record for most passing yards and touchdowns for a quarterback in their first two seasons in the NFL.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for six touhdowns and over 450 yards in comeback victory

Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens

Tua Tagovailoa had the best game of his career on Sunday. While many look at this season as a make-or-break year for him, he had an outstanding game.

He threw for a career-high 469 yards and six touchdowns. They were down 35-14 in the fourth quarter and rallied to an improbable victory against a dangerous Baltimore Ravens offense.

If Tagovailoa can show more signs of how he played on Sunday for the remainder of the season, he may very well get extended in the offseason. Additionally, he might finally get the respect that he deserves.

