"Very confident he won’t be the starting quarterback" - NFL analyst makes a damning prediction about Tua Tagovailoa's future with Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa will enter his third season as quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, and it could be his final chance to show he has what it takes to be a starter in the NFL. Thus far, he's struggled to stay healthy and has suffered criticism for the lack of strength in his arm.

With the addition of Tyreek Hill to the team and Jaylen Waddle lining up opposite him, Tua Tagovailoa has his best chance of having a breakout year.

NFL analyst Nick Wright joined First Things First and shared his prediction for the young Dolphins talent.

"There’s a reason Teddy Bridgewater is on this roster earning six and a half million dollars. There’s a reason that the Miami Dolphins were so heavy in the Deshaun Watson and Tom Brady sweepstakes. It’s because they know Tua, as good of a guy as he is, is not it, and I think Tyreek is slowly coming to terms with the decision he made."

Wright added:

"Tyreek decided to choose quality of life, weather, and money over the ability to compete for championships, at least in the short term. I don’t know about Tua being the starting quarterback come thanksgiving, I’m very confident he will not be the Dolphins starting quarterback come Week 1 next year.”

Wright's comments come after Tyreek Hill's assessment of his new quarterback's chances on the team. After singing Tagovailoa's praises earlier this offseason, calling him a more accurate passer than Patrick Mahomes, Hill seemed slightly less sure of his chances.

Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins face uphill battle against heavily stacked AFC in 2022-23 season

Wright speculated that it makes sense that Tagovailoa could be on his way out, especially considering the Dolphins' interest in bringing Watson or Brady to the team. Of course, those plans fell apart, but veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater remains on the roster in a backup role.

Added to the challenge that Tagovailoa faces is a well-stacked AFC. With names like Russell Wilson, Davante Adams, Matt Ryan, Khalil Mack, and Amari Cooper making the jump over from the NFC, things are looking tough. Then there's a dominant quarterback in their division: Josh Allen.

Considered by many the best team in the league, the Buffalo Bills have added Von Miller to their defense. If Tagovailoa does fail to meet expectations, he could be benched by the time Thanksgiving rolls around.

