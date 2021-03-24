What did Mitchell Trubisky’s fiancé say in her farewell message to the Chicago Bears?

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, which ended his run with the Bears this offseason. The Chicago Bears had made one of the most surprising picks in the 2017 NFL Draft when they selected Trubisky with their second overall pick.

After a rough rookie season, Mitchell Trubisky came on strong in his second year and led the Chicago Bears to a (12-4) record and a trip to the playoffs. However, the relationship between Chicago and Mitchell Trubisky has been a tad rocky over the last two seasons.

Chicago benched Trubisky for Nick Foles during the 2020-2021 NFL season only to return to him late in the season. Mitchell Trubisky helped the Chicago Bears by leading them to the playoffs for the second time in four years. Unfortunately for Mitchell Trubisky, the Bears decided to let him enter the free agency market this offseason.

Bills are giving former Bears' QB Mitchell Trubisky a one-year deal. He now becomes the back up to Josh Allen. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021

Now that Trubisky has signed with the Bills and his career in Chicago is over, his fiance made a statement about the last four years with the Chicago Bears.

What did Mitchell Trubisky's fiance say in her farewell message to the Chicago Bears?

Buffalo Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky's fiance posted a farewell message to the city of Chicago and to the Bears organization on Tuesday. The farewell message was short but straight to the point, addressing how the couple felt about Chicago. The message was on a picture that was taken in downtown Chicago and said:

"Thank you to all of the Bears fans with the sweetest messages. The city of Chicago will always have a special place in our hearts."

The final message from Hillary Gallagher, the fiancée of @Mtrubisky10, to the city of Chicago. Trubisky signed his #Bills contract today. pic.twitter.com/3CAxANGVjx — Ryan Fedrau (@the_fed_23) March 23, 2021

The media blew up the relationship between Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears and made it look like it was horrible. In fact, the two sides had a great relationship, but it was time for Mitchell Trubisky to move on. After reading his fiance's Twitter post, it seems that the two are very happy and thankful for what the Chicago Bears have done for Mitchell.

Now, a new chapter in his career begins with the Buffalo Bills, where he will have the opportunity to sit and learn from one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL today. It hasn't been reported exactly why the Buffalo Bills signed Mitchell Trubisky other than they need a back-up option in case Josh Allen goes down with an injury.