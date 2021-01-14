NFL: When is the NFL combine 2021?

College Football's top athletes are set tocompete in the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine.

Te NFL Scouting Combine begins on March 8, 2021. For four day, college football's top 300 athletes will gather in Indianapolis to showcase why NFL teams should draft them. The Scouting Combine is akin to a four-day interview for the college athletes.

College football players use the Scouting Combine to raise their draft stock. The NFL Scouting Combine is one of the last opportunities for college athletes to impress NFL scouts. Most college football athletes have pro days that offer another shot at improving their NFL Draft chances.

How the COVID-19 pandemic could impact the NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL has not yet released how they plan to handle the NFL Scouting Combine. If the COVID-19 pandemic gets worse, we could potentially see a virtual combine for the first time ever in the league. As of now, the Scouting Combine is scheduled to start as mentioned earlier.

We could potentially see only the top positional players come to Indianapolis and the rest doing a virtual combine. With all the problems we have had with the COVID-19 pandemic there could be a lot of players that may opt out. Many college athletes wait for their pro days to conduct workouts for NFL scouts.

NFL fans could see these numbers grow with everything that is going on in the world today.

The NFL is in a schedule crunch with the NCAA March Madness tournament being scheduled in Indianapolis, which means there is little room for rescheduling the NFL Scouting Combine.

How the COVID-19 Pandemic impacts college athletes' decisions on attending the NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL is in a tough spot, but the college football athletes are in an even tougher spot.

They have been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic all season and have had a bumpy road along the way. With a lot of these athletes needing the combine to improve their stock, it almost makes it mandatory for them to show up and perform.

NFL Pro Days help college athletes but not as much as the NFL Scouting Combine. At the Pro Days, it's just the player and their teammates. At the combine, they are surrounded by all the other great athletes in college football.

That gives the NFL scouts the best opportunity to see how the athletes perform under pressure. With the NFL scheduling the dates during the NFL Scouting Combine, it is now time for them to figure out how it's going to work.

However, one thing is for certain: the NFL Scouting Combine will take place March 8-11, 2021 in Indianapolis.