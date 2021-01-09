NFL: Who will win the 2021 Super Bowl?

The NFL Playoffs are set to start this weekend with back-to-back days of triple headers. This season will be on to remember and will go down in history as one of the craziest NFL Seasons. With the way the NFL Season has went we can almost guarantee that the playoffs will be the same.

It was a season of firsts for every NFL franchise. First time not having fans at their home or away games. First time the NFL played on every single day of the week in one season. The NFL Draft was virtual for the first time as well. Finally the first time the NFL has cancelled the pre-season.

In the 2020 NFL Playoffs it would be a first time in a long time for two teams. Cleveland Browns are in the playoffs for the first time in 18 years. Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the playoffs for the first time in 13 years.

The big question coming into the 2020 NFL Playoffs could this be the first time for one of 14 teams to win a Super Bowl. Two teams on the AFC side of the playoffs have never won a Super Bowl. One team has never even made it to the game itself.

Like we said its been a season of firsts and the NFL Super Bowl could potentially be won by a team for the first time.

Why the Buffalo Bills will win the 2021 NFL Super Bowl

Buffalo Bills are known for the four straight seasons that they reached the Super Bowl but lost. Josh Allen and the Bills will look to rewrite their past struggles in the NFL's biggest game. Buffalo has a well rounded football team and are entering the 2020 NFL Playoffs on a hot streak.

NFL Network Analytics experts give the Buffalo Bills a 18.2% chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. They also give Buffalo a 23.5% to win the AFC. This is the same percentage that they gave the Kansas City Chiefs to repeat as Super Bowl Champions.

Buffalo is the only other AFC team outside of the Kansas City Chiefs that has a double-digit percentage chance to win the 2021 Super Bowl. The Bills wrapped up their best season since 1991 with a 13-3 record. Buffalo also won the AFC East for the first time since the 1995 NFL Season.

Heading into their NFL Wild Card Playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Bills are riding a six game winning streak. Buffalo has outscored their past six opponents 229-110. By winning these six games to end the 2020 NFL Season Buffalo locked up the number two seed in the AFC.

Buffalo Bills are the lucky number two seed

In the 2019 and 2020 NFL Playoffs both teams who won the Super Bowl were the number two seed in the AFC. In 2019 the New England Patriots held the number two seed in the AFC and beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in the Super Bowl. In 2020 the Kansas City Chiefs held the number two seed in the AFC and beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

Buffalo Bills have a lot favoring them to win the 2021 Super Bowl. One main thing is that football has always been a game of numbers. If we look at the numbers the Bills hold the lucky number two seed. Only 23 top seeded teams in the AFC have reached the Super Bowl. Out of the 23 top seeds to make the Super Bowl only eight have won the big game.

So, if football is a game of numbers the Buffalo Bills have the best chance at winning the 2021 NFL Super Bowl. If the Buffalo Bills win the 2021 Super Bowl, it will be the first time in franchise history. If the numbers are correct then don't be surprised when the Buffalo Bills are standing on the stage hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.