NFL Wild Card Playoffs: NFL games today TV schedule 2021

Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts will kick off the 2021 NFL Wild Card Playoffs on Saturday. The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks will meet for the third time this season in the NFL Wild Card Playoffs. Saturday Night Football will be the Washington Football Team hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bills and Colts will be meeting for the first time in the NFL Playoffs, while the Rams and Seahawks split the head-to-head in the 2020 NFL Regular Season. Washington and the Buccaneers will be meeting for the first time in the NFL Playoffs. Tom Brady is (4-1) against the Washington Football Team in his career.

All three games of the triple-header have the potential to be very competitive on Saturday. Buffalo Bills are ready to rewrite their struggles in the NFL Playoffs. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping that Tom Brady's success in the playoffs can carry them to the Super Bowl. It will be the old school against the new school in the Buffalo Bills vs Indianapolis Colts.

Philip Rivers and Josh Allen kick things off for NFL Wild Card Weekend. Rivers is looking to make one more push at a Super Bowl and Allen is looking to take the Bills back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1990s.

All three games will be available to watch Nationally on CBS, FOX, and NBC. If Bills, Colts, Rams, Seahawks, Washington, and Buccaneers fans are on the road there are options to listen to the playoff games. Although some of the radio stations are local stations, Satellite radio Sirius/XM does offer the games on Channel 88.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy the NFL Wild Card Playoff Triple-Header. Let's take a look at how viewers can watch the NFL Wild Card Playoff Games on Saturday.

Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills

When: 1:05 p.m. EST

Where: Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

How to Watch on TV: CBS, FuboTV

Listen: Bills Radio Network, WGR550 550 AM Buffalo Bills Flagship Station

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks

When: 4:40 p.m. EST

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

How to Watch on TV: FOX, FuboTV

Listen: 710 ESPN Seattle, KIRO 97.3 FM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Football Team

When: 8:15 p.m. EST

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

How to Watch on TV: NBC, FuboTV

Listen: WXTB 97.9 FM Bucs Flagship Station, Sirius/XM Channel 88