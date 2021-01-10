NFL Wild Card Playoffs: NFL weather report for Saturdays games

Looking at where the NFL games will be played it would make NFL fans think that the games will be played with some issues with the weather. NFL Wild Card Playoff games will be played in New York, Seattle, and Maryland. Around this time of the year, the weather is always unpredictable.

NFL Wild Card Playoff weekend is set for Saturday and the weather seems to be perfect

Let's take a look at if the weather will play a factor for the Saturday NFL Wild Card Playoff games.

Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills Weather Report

Buffalo Bills are hosting their first home playoff game in 25 years. The weather does not seem to be a factor in the game against the Indianapolis Colts. Temperatures for the Bills and Colts game look to be 34 degrees, which is higher than normal for January 9th.

There will be a slight wind of 6 mph and it will be coming from the northwest. The wind alone will make it feel like 28 degrees outside. There is no snow in the forecast but the skies will look a little cloudy.

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Weather Report

Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks are going to be kicking the football off at 4:40 p.m. EST. It will be 46 degrees in Seattle, Washington. The forecast is predicting that it will be cloudy with a 17% chance of precipitation for the NFL Wild Card Playoff game.

The wind does not seem to be a factor with a 5 mph wind coming from the southeast. It will be comfortable in Seattle with a low chance of precipitation and conditions could mostly be cloudy. This is good news for the Rams and Seahawks because it's scheduled to rain for the majority of Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Football Team

The Buccaneers and Washington Football Team are set to end Saturday's NFL Wild Card Playoff games. Washington and Tampa Bay will have great weather for their game. It is predicted to be 36 degrees at kick-off.

There is no chance of rain or snow for the Saturday Night Football game. The wind is not going to play a factor, with it blowing 6 mph in the northwest direction. It will be cold at kick-off but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady is used to cold weather. Overall, it should be perfect weather for playoff football.