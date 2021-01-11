NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Saturday and Sunday's game results and scores

Coming into the 2021 NFL Wild Card Playoff games on Saturday and Sunday a lot of fans were not sure of what they would be getting. Both Saturday and Sunday consisted of triple headers that were well worth the wait. NFL teams that were playing on the road went 4-2 during the NFL Playoff Round.
Two teams won their first playoff games in nearly 25 years. Buffalo Bills would win their first playoff game on Saturday. Cleveland Browns would join the Buffalo Bills on Sunday by defeating the Steelers.
Lets take a look at how the 2021 NFL Wild Card Playoff games played out on Saturday and Sunday.
NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Saturday Results/Scores
Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills
Final: Buffalo Bills 27, Indianapolis Colts 24
Game Ball: Stefon Diggs, BUF: 6 receptions, 128 receiving yards, 1 touchdown
Buffalo Bills are moving on to the Divisional Round to meet the Baltimore Ravens behind Stefon Diggs' huge performance
Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks
Final: Los Angeles Rams 30, Seattle Seahawks 20
Game Ball: Cam Akers, LAR: 28 carries, 131 rushing yards, 1 touchdown
Los Angeles Rams will be heading to meet the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Divisional Round behind their defense and Cam Akers monstrous game on the ground.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Football Team
Final: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Washington Football Team 23
Game Ball: Tom Brady, TB: 22-40, 381 passing yards, 2 touchdowns
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady leads the Bucs to the NFL Divisional Round Playoff game against the New Orleans Saints.
NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Sunday Results/Scores
Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans
Final: Baltimore Ravens 20, Tennessee Titans 13
Game Ball: Lamar Jackson, BAL: 16 carries, 136 rushing yards, 1 touchdown
Lamar Jackson won his first NFL Playoff game and punched Baltimore's ticket to the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills.
Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints
Final: New Orleans Saints 21, Chicago Bears 9
Game Ball: Drew Brees, NO: 28-39, 265 passing yards, 2 touchdowns
New Orleans Saints are heading into the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs to meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers behind Drew Brees' 2 touchdown performance.
Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers
Final: Cleveland Browns 48, Pittsburgh Steelers 37
Game Ball: Jarvis Landry, CLE: 5 receptions, 92 receiving yards, 1 touchdown
Cleveland Browns are heading to the NFL Divisional Round to play defending Super Bowl Champions' Kansas City Chiefs.Published 11 Jan 2021, 13:44 IST