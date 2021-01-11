NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Saturday and Sunday's game results and scores

Coming into the 2021 NFL Wild Card Playoff games on Saturday and Sunday a lot of fans were not sure of what they would be getting. Both Saturday and Sunday consisted of triple headers that were well worth the wait. NFL teams that were playing on the road went 4-2 during the NFL Playoff Round.

Two teams won their first playoff games in nearly 25 years. Buffalo Bills would win their first playoff game on Saturday. Cleveland Browns would join the Buffalo Bills on Sunday by defeating the Steelers.

Lets take a look at how the 2021 NFL Wild Card Playoff games played out on Saturday and Sunday.

NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Saturday Results/Scores

Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills

Final: Buffalo Bills 27, Indianapolis Colts 24

Game Ball: Stefon Diggs, BUF: 6 receptions, 128 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

Buffalo Bills are moving on to the Divisional Round to meet the Baltimore Ravens behind Stefon Diggs' huge performance

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks

Final: Los Angeles Rams 30, Seattle Seahawks 20

Game Ball: Cam Akers, LAR: 28 carries, 131 rushing yards, 1 touchdown

According to @EliasSports Cam Akers’ 142 scrimmage yards were the most by any player in the 1st half of a playoff debut in the Super Bowl era (since 1966).



The previous mark was 133 by Alfred Jenkins in 1980 pic.twitter.com/NMARoPa6jz — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 9, 2021

Los Angeles Rams will be heading to meet the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Divisional Round behind their defense and Cam Akers monstrous game on the ground.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Football Team

Final: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Washington Football Team 23

Game Ball: Tom Brady, TB: 22-40, 381 passing yards, 2 touchdowns

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady leads the Bucs to the NFL Divisional Round Playoff game against the New Orleans Saints.

NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Sunday Results/Scores

Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans

Final: Baltimore Ravens 20, Tennessee Titans 13

Game Ball: Lamar Jackson, BAL: 16 carries, 136 rushing yards, 1 touchdown

A tale of two run games:



Lamar Jackson:

16 Carries

136 Yards

1 TD



Derrick Henry:

18 Carries

40 Yards

0 TD pic.twitter.com/j5Mr2texUk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 10, 2021

Lamar Jackson won his first NFL Playoff game and punched Baltimore's ticket to the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills.

Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints

Final: New Orleans Saints 21, Chicago Bears 9

Game Ball: Drew Brees, NO: 28-39, 265 passing yards, 2 touchdowns

New Orleans Saints are heading into the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs to meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers behind Drew Brees' 2 touchdown performance.

Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Final: Cleveland Browns 48, Pittsburgh Steelers 37

Game Ball: Jarvis Landry, CLE: 5 receptions, 92 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

Cleveland Browns are heading to the NFL Divisional Round to play defending Super Bowl Champions' Kansas City Chiefs.