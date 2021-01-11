NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Tom Brady's stats vs Washington Football Team

Tom Brady entered the 42nd NFL Playoff game in his NFL career on Saturday Night against the Washington Football Team. In the NFL Wild Card Playoff game against Washington, Tom Brady added another record to his books by becoming the oldest player in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass in the playoffs.

Tom Brady proves once again that father time has no chance against him

Washington kept the football game close but the Buccaneers pulled away late in the second half. Tom Brady was a big reason for the Buccaneers defeating the Washington Football Team. Tampa Bay's win on Saturday night gave Brady his 31st NFL playoff win.

Tom Brady has beaten 17 different teams in the playoffs.



He’s beaten more teams than any QB has total wins in playoff history 🤯 pic.twitter.com/O2591rPdyh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 10, 2021

Tom Brady's stats against Washington in the NFL Wild Card Playoff game

Tom Brady completed 22 passes on 40 attempts against the Washington Football Team. The 22 passes that were completed went for a total of 381 yards and two touchdowns. However, Washington did not make this an easy win for the Buccaneers.

After the Washington Football Team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 to clinch the NFC East division title and a playoff spot, rookie defensive end Chase Young went running off the field screaming "I want Tom."

Chase Young did something that no one wants to do and gave Tom Brady more motivation.

Respect 🤝



Tom Brady and Chase Young share a moment after tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/RHfRlDqzBU — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2021

Advertisement

Washington's front seven only got to Tom Brady a total of three times and Chase Young did not record a single sack on the veteran quarterback. Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it their mission to prevent Chase Young from reaching Tom Brady on Saturday.

Brady took what the Washington defense gave him on Saturday night. Nothing was forced down the field or forced into tight windows. The Future Hall-of-Famer showed how he has made it to his 31st playoff victory by playing smart.

Tom Brady's stat line against the Washington Football Team read:

22/40, 381 yards, 9.5 yards per pass, 2 touchdowns, 84.4 QBR

Key contributors from the Buccaneers win vs Washington

Tom Brady got a lot of help from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running game in their NFL Wild Card victory. Leonard Fournette rushed for 93 yards on 19 carries and found the endzone. He also recorded 39 receiving yards on four receptions.

Brady was dealing in tonight's Wild Card win 🐐



22/40 C/Att

381 Pass Yds

2 TD pic.twitter.com/D482YDxqZc — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady also got help from wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown, all of whom produced big numbers.

Advertisement

Evans had six receptions for 119 yards while Godwin recorded five receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown. Brown hauled in two receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown.

The Buccaneers are looking like they have hit their stride early in the NFL Playoffs. Tom Brady looks like he is locked in and ready to make a run. If the Buccaneers keep this play up we could see Brady hoisting his seventh Lombardi Trophy.