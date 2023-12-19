“Which team gets Mahomes?” - NFL world engages in All-Black vs All-White Pro Bowl debate after former Steelers RB’s controversial take

Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the National Football League. While the Kansas City Chiefs have struggled on offense, they are still in the hunt for the American Football Conference’s top seed. Two Super Bowl titles also cement his place at the top of the quarterback tier.

However, a football fan mentioned him as a point of contention after a tweet by former NFL running back Rashard Mendenhall went viral. Given his ethnicity, the two-time Most Valuable Player’s allegiance is subject to debate.

A football fan asks where Patrick Mahomes will play in the All-Black vs All-White Pro Bowl showdown

The Pro Bowl doesn’t get as much publicity and fanfare as the Super Bowl, even if it is like the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. A six-year NFL veteran, Mendenhall tweeted his suggestion to spice things up.

The former Steelers and Arizona Cardinals running back shared:

“I’m sick of average white guys commenting on football. Y’all not even good at football. Can we please replace the Pro Bowl with an All-Black vs. All-White bowl so these cats can stop trying to teach me who’s good at football. I’m better than ur goat.”

That post had Bootleg Football Podcast co-host and The Film Room YouTube creator Brett Kollman commenting:

“Which team gets Mahomes”

Another football fan said:

“Did you check with your daddy to make sure it was ok to tweet this?”

That tweet includes a GIF of former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews. He made a huge play in Super Bowl XLV by forcing a loose ball after tackling Mendenhall. The Packers retrieved the ball, helping them win that game.

Here are other reactions regarding Mendenhall’s Pro Bowl suggestion.

Patrick Mahomes became a subject of debate because his father, former Major League Baseball pitcher Pat Mahomes, is Black. Meanwhile, his mother, Randi, is White. They married in the 1990s, and Randi gave birth to his oldest son on September 17, 1995. Pat and Randi divorced in 2006.

J.J. Watt pointed out the All-White team’s disadvantage

While Patrick Mahomes’ side in an All-White versus All-Black Pro Bowl is undetermined, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt identified the weakness of the All-White squad.

The 12-year NFL veteran responded to Mendenhall:

“We’d get cooked at corner, not gonna lie. Nobody on our squad is covering Tyreek (Hill)”

Meanwhile, former wide receiver Chad Ochocinco Johnson suggested that a Pro Bowl between current players and retired legends will spark massive interest. Tom Brady heeded the suggestion by saying he’d put up 35 points with Johnson and Randy Moss lining up using the current rules.