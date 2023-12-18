JJ Watt responds to Steelers Super Bowl champion’s “All-Black vs All-White” Pro Bowl idea

JJ Watt went to five Pro Bowls in his illustrious NFL career that will likely see him donning a gold jacket in the future. Now, he is an NFL analyst with CBS Sports following his retirement. However, not all are fans of his job talking about the NFL.

Former NFL running back Rashard Mendenhall took to Twitter (X) to say he is not a fan of "average white guys" commenting about football. Mendenhall added that the Pro Bowl should have all-black players against all-white players. Watt gave an interesting response:

According to Statista, 56.4 percent of the players are Black followed by White at 26.4 percent. It does not seem that the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back will get his wish anytime soon. The current format of the Pro Bowl underwent a massive overhaul last year.

The NFL announced last September that it would now be called "The Pro Bowl Games," which made its debut in February this year at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The week-long celebration showcases the skill set of NFL players through various new events.

It will culminate as the AFC vs NFC faces off in an action-packed flag game featuring the Pro Bowl players. The captains of the flag football teams will be Eli and Peyton Manning once again. In the previous format, it was an exhibition game between both conferences in a game that felt meaningless to some players and fans.

2023 NFL Pro Bowl voting leaders heading into Week 16

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy

On the NFC, the Pro Bowl games might see plenty of San Francisco 49ers stars based on the voting entering Week 16. Christian McCaffrey is leading all running backs with over 100K votes, and his teammate, quarterback Brock Purdy, has close to 85K votes.

Tua Tagovailoa leads all quarterbacks in voting while his teammates, Raheem Mostert and Tyreek Hill, are also top vote-getters in the AFC. The Kansas City Chiefs have Travis Kelce and Creed Humphrey leading the way at their respective positions.

Top Vote Getters (Offense)

Position AFC NFC Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Brock Purdy Running Back Raheem Mostert Christian McCaffrey Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill CeeDee Lamb Tight End Travis Kelce George Kittle Offensive Tackle Terron Armstead Trent Williams Offensive Guard Kevin Zeitler Zach Martin Center Creed Humphrey Jason Kelce

The defenses of San Francisco and Baltimore have plenty of representation so far in the voting. Defensive end Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave lead the way in the NFC as the top vote-getters. Roquon Smith, Geno Stone and Kyle Hamilton are leading the way on the AFC side.

Top Vote Getters (Defense)

Position AFC NFC Defensive End Myles Garrett Nick Bosa Defensive Tackle Chris Jones Javon Hargrave Outside Linebacker T.J. Watt Micah Parsons Inside Linebacker Roquon Smith Fred Warner Cornerback Jalen Ramsey DaRon Bland Free Safety Geno Stone Jessie Bates III Strong Safety Kyle Hamilton Reed Blankenship

Lastly, Brandon Aubrey could make it in his rookie season while Braxton Berrios could make his first one based on the voting.

Top Vote Getters (Special Teams)

Position AFC NFC Kicker Dustin Hopkins Brandon Aubrey Punter Bryce Baringer Mitch Wishnowsky Return Specialist Braxton Berrios Keisean Nixon Special Teams Duke Riley Terrell Burgess Long Snapper Blake Ferguson Taybor Pepper

Fans can vote directly on Twitter (X) by tweeting the first and last name of the player, tagging the player's official Twitter handle, or making a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these ways must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote.