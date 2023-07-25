2024 Pro Bowl coaches: Eli and Peyton Manning make major announcement

Peyton and Eli Manning made a big announcement on Tuesday about next year's NFL Pro Bowl Games. In a post released by Omaha Productions, the Super Bowl winning quarterbacks will once again be coaching at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

Peyton Manning coached the AFC and Eli Manning coached the NFC in last year's inaugural Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games featured a week long event that gave each team an opportunity to earn points. It was quite an innovative one and is sure to continue with same pace next year. The caption of the post read:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The boys are back."

Eli led his NFC team to the victory in 2023 with a score of 35-33 which got him a Gatorade bath by him team.

On Tuesday it was announced that the 2024 Pro Bowl Games will return to Orlando. After a brief two-year hiatus, Camping World Stadium will once again host the yearly NFL event.

Orlando hosted the Pro Bowl from 2017 until 2020 and then moved to Las Vegas, Nevada that last two years. After being completely revamped, the games will once again return to the Sunshine State.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will take place on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at Camping World Stadium at 3:00 PM EST.

Peyton and Eli Manning's nephew signs major NIL deal

Peyton and Eli Manning's nephew, Arch one of the most highly touted prospects when he was in high school. After announcing last fall that he would be attending the University of Texas, he enrolled early for the spring semester.

Although Arch is expected to start his freshman season as a backup he still has lucrative NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) opportunities.

Ross Dellenger @RossDellenger



yhoo.it/451XRZp pic.twitter.com/BamO4QdoGR Arch Manning has his first publicized NIL deal. He’s signed a multi-year contract with Panini. Before he takes a snap at Texas, you can now get Arch trading cards.

The Texas Longhorns quarterback just announced that he signed a NIL deal with Panini. The multi-year deal will allow for his trading cards to be available to fans and for the Longorns quarterback to gain financially from it.

It was reported just a few months ago that the 18-year-old quarterback wouldn't be signing any NIL deals until he was a starter. A sentiment made by his grandfather and namesake, Archie Manning. He has apparently decided to at the very least sign the deal with Panini to have the well-known trading card brand produce his card.

The very first Panini card that was produced was signed by Arch and will be auctioned off. The proceeds from that auction will benefit the St. David’s HealthCare and St. David’s Foundation in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!