NFL world fractured over Patriots owner Robert Kraft's failed Hall of Fame bid

Robert Kraft became the owner of the New England Patriots in 1994, and under his ownership, the Patriots became one of the most successful franchises in American sports. The team was particularly dominant from 2001 to 18, winning six Super Bowls and setting numerous NFL records in the process.

While Kraft is the most successful owner in NFL history, he has been denied entry into the 2024 Hall of Fame class.

Following the news, NFL fans had a lot to say on Reddit:

"I mean, certain owners have made the game what it is today, like Al Davis. But even as a Pats fan, idk if it makes sense for Kraft to be in. Like winning 6 rings is cool but he hasn’t notably changed the NFL as a whole," one fan said.

"Look Jerry will be remembered for the last 20 years but his first 20 years was turning the NFL into the juggernaut it is today. Owners can deserve a spot in the hall for things like that imo. I don't think Kraft did anything HOF worthy other than not being cheap," another fan commented.

Some fans, however, were on Robert Kraft's side:

"He was also the lead negotiator for the NFL that prevented the 2011 lockout from lasting into the regular season, leading Jeff Saturday to proclaim “he is a man who helped us save football,” one person said.

"This is actually a pretty good case. I mean, ultimately, there ARE a couple owners in the HoF already whose candidacy is pretty much just 'was owner while they won multiple rings,' so I'd have to imagine Kraft gets in regardless, but I'd forgotten this part of league history," another said.

"Kraft will get in, but the NFL was always going to make him wait. After the handy scandal, deflate gate, video tape gate(whatever the fuck you wanna call it). Even if he had no idea of 2 of the 3 of those things those where still his employees. He will get in but he is paying the "price" for those things," a fan said.

How has Robert Kraft's New England Patriots performed after Tom Brady's departure?

Robert Kraft relieved Bill Belichick of his duties as the New England Patriots head coach upon the conclusion of the 2023 NFL season. During Kraft's ownership, Belichick coached the team to all six Super Bowl wins, leaving the franchise as arguably the greatest coach in NFL history.

Kraft decided to go a different route due to Belichick's inability to build a team capable of contending after franchise legend Tom Brady's 2020 departure. Robert Kraft is known to share a strong bond with Brady, and it was widely speculated that he wasn't pleased with how the future Hall of Fame quarterback's departure was handled.

Unfortunately for Belichick, all his efforts to replace Brady were futile. He first tried out former league MVP Cam Newton, but the experiment was over after just one season. Then, the legendary head coach drafted Mac Jones, with the Alabama Crimson Tide product starting hot but eventually flaming out. The Patriots going 3-14 in 2023 was the last straw, and out went Belichick and in came Jerod Mayo.

This season hasn't been much of an improvement, with the Patriots currently sitting at 3-8 going into Week 12. However, Robert Kraft looks set to give Mayo ample time to rebuild the Patriots. New England has an exciting new quarterback in Drake Maye, and it's expected that the team will be built around the 2024 NFL draft's third overall pick.

