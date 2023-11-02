The Chicago Bears have once again been involved in an abrupt resignation of a coach, this time with running backs coach David Walker losing his job midway through the season. A month ago, defensive coordinator Alan Williams lost his job for unknown reasons.

This season has been far from expected for the Bears, but two coaches losing their jobs out of nowhere in the same season is certainly something to sniff at. It's obvious that the team isn't playing as expected, but these aren't the reasons why some guys are being shown the door in the franchise.

After another cloudy situation involving the team, NFL fans went hard at the Bears on X, especially as their lack of on-field success is a huge contrast to what's going on off it.

Here are some of the reactions:

Why are the Chicago Bears struggling so much in 2023?

After a busy off-season where the team spent lots of money in free agency and got themselves a lot of draft picks, the hope was that Fields' development, along the improvements made all around the roster, would be enough to put Chicago in the fight for a NFC playoff spot.

But the honest truth is that they don't have enough talent to compete with the top-heavy teams in the NFC. Justin Fields hasn't progressed enough, the defense is still below average and the wide receivers aren't as good as expected. They aren't as awful as 2022, but it's still not a good enough team.

Fields' health has also been a question. He has missed the previous two games for Chicago with a dislocated right thumb, and it looks like he could well be out for another game. Head coach Matt Eberflus doesn't think his starter quarterback will be ready to go against the New Orleans Saints.

This is another season where the Chicago Bears will be disappointed after spending a lot of money in the off-season and creating lots of hope among the fanbase. The lesson learned during this season is that Justin Fields isn't their guy, but with two high first-round picks, they can go after a new franchise quarterback.