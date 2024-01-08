With the end of the Washington Commanders 2023-2024 NFL season, the team has already decided to look ahead. Last season, the team was brought under new ownership. Under Josh Harris and Magic Johnson, they finished 4-13 in their first season and are looking for ways to improve for next season already.

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Commanders will be hiring Bob Myers, a two-time NBA Executive of the Year to help run their franchise.

Myers was a four-time NBA champ, and was credited to helping build the Golden State Warriors' recent dynasty. He will look to make the successful transition from the NBA to the NFL.

The NFL world was surprised to see the Washington Commanders hire Bob Myers to help run their organization. Some think it's a power move and that he will be a good addition under the new leadership. Others are questioning the move and his football knowledge.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

The Washington Commanders have already started making moves in their off-season

Washington Commanders Introduce New Ownership Group

The Washington Commanders wasted no time making changes this off-season. They fired head coach Ron Rivera, who became one of the first head coaches to be let go this off-season.

They are expected to keep general manager Martin Mayhew, while also adding former Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman to help the team search for a new head coach.

After letting Rivera go, the Commanders requested ineterviews with both of the Detroit Lions' coordinators, Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn.

The Commanders will have a busy off-season, with many holes to fill on their roster and coaching staff. They will also hold the number two overall pick in the 2024 Draft. The new management will have to decide whether or not they will keep Sam Howell or draft a quarterbakck second overall.

It's going to be quite a busy off-season for Washington, and it's already starting to begin for them with the changes they've made.