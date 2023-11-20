NFL world reacts to Donna Kelce arriving at promotional event ahead of Chiefs vs Eagles with security: “Protect her at all costs”

Donna Kelce has become one of the most popular faces of the NFL. Her social media accounts document her trips to NFL games across the country and all the way to Germany.

As the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face on "Monday Night Football," Donna Kelce has made her way to Kansas City.

Before last season's Super Bowl rematch, Donna stopped at one of the Raising Cane's restaurants for a promotional event. She greeted fans from both teams and even took orders at the counter and the drive-thru.

As videos of Kelce started making their way around social media, fans began to notice something interesting. Donna had police surrounding her as security, which typically doesn't happen for the NFL mom.

Fans on social media were concerned with Donna's safety and glad she had security surrounding her.

Below are some of the comments on social media about Donna Kelce's appearance ahead of Monday Night Football:

How does Donna Kelce feel about a possible Super Bowl rematch?

Ahead of the primetime showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Donna Kelce made various media appearances talking about the big game.

When asked how she would feel if Jason and Travis Kelce faced off in the Super Bowl again this season, Donna told ABC News that it would be fun for the whole family.

“That would be fun, but I swear, if it happened two years in a row, I would definitely play the lottery."

The 'NFL mom' is convinced it would be lightning in a bottle that she will buy a lottery ticket if both sons make it that far again. First, the 8-1 Eagles and 7-2 Chiefs will have to play in primetime on Monday night.