Where does Donna Kelce live? A look into Chiefs TE’s mother’s life

Donna Kelce is one of the most popular NFL moms. Mama Kelce, as she is affectionately known, is the mother of future Pro Football Hall of Famers Jason and Travis Kelce. She regularly attends their games.

According to Time, Donna lives in Orlando, Florida, far from Kansas City and Philadelphia, where her sons play.

Donna Kelce’s career

According to Donna Kelce’s LinkedIn page, she graduated with a BSc in Communications from Ohio University, landed her first post-collegiate job at Bank One as an equity writer in 1981, and then put herself through a master’s program.

Donna worked at Bank One for over 22 years, eventually being named the vice president at Key Community Development Corporation. She became the senior VP at Truist before retiring from active service in 2021.

Are Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce still together?

Donna and Ed Kelce were married for over 20 years. However, the couple divorced following their sons’ graduation from the University of Cincinnati.

Donna and Ed remain cordial and attend some games together. Recently, on an episode of “New Heights,” Donna stated,

"We are friends to this day. We were like a tag team with you two. When one of you had to go out of town, the other person would help with the other child. It was perfect."

Ed Kelce shared the same feeling in the newly released documentary, 'Kelce.' He said,

“If we had split as we probably both would have preferred, that would have been a nightmare with the logistics, getting kids where they had to be and providing all the support.”

