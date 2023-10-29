Patrick Mahomes will start for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Sunday afternoon matchup against the Denver Broncos. However, it won't be an easy task for the quarterback, as Denver is expecting snow and below-freezing temperatures when the teams take the field.

On Sunday morning, it was revealed that quarterback Patrick Mahomes has the flu. Mahomes received IV treatments on Saturday and was reportedly feeling better on Sunday.

NFL fans predicted how the game will play out for the Chiefs. The Michael Jordan "flu game," referred to the NBA champion's performance in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in June 1997, was a common thought amongst fans. The series against the Utah Jazz was tied 2-2, and Jordan led his Chicago Bulls to victory with 38 points, five assists and seven rebounds.

Kansas City Chiefs fans hope the quarterback will have his standout performance on Sunday afternoon. Here are some of the comments on social media about Mahomes' status:

Patrick Mahomes looks to continue dominating AFC West teams

Mahomes is compared to Jordan not only for the "flu game" but also for his dominance in the NFL and his mutliple Super Bowl titles and NFL MVP awards.

In the first five seasons as a starter, Mahomes has led the Kansas City Chiefs to AFC West titles, and he is looking to do so again. A winover the Denver Broncos on Sunday would make it 14 consecutive wins for Mahomes and the Chiefs over AFC West teams.

Mahomes would tie Andrew Luck, who did the same for the Indianapolis Colts, and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, who won 14 consecutive division games with the Colts and Broncos. He would look to break the record of Jim McMahon, who led the Chicago Bears to 19 straight division victories from 1983 until 1987.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is 29-3 over AFC West opponents in his career, which includes wins over the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers in recent weeks. Fans will now want to see if the snow and the flu have any impact on Mahomes' record.