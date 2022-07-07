"Let’s all be racist and disrespect America... right?" - NFL world reacts to Courtney Cox's ex-sister-in-law advocating for Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick has garnered a great deal of support for his advocacy for social justice, including from actress and activist Rosanna Arquette. Arquette is the former sister-in-law of actress Courtney Cox.

The NFL world took to social media to share their thoughts on the actress turned activist supporting the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

One fan wrote in their response to Arquette's tweet:

"Let's all be racist and disrespect America."

A fan commented that the quarterback inspired a lot of people with his actions, especially young athletes:

MasksRLove @MWallner_ @RoArquette a lot of people did! he inspired actions all over the place, esp w young athlete's. @RoArquette a lot of people did! he inspired actions all over the place, esp w young athlete's.

Another fan stated that they support Colin Kaepernick but won't be attending any sporting events and will be kneeling anytime the national anthem is played:

Leanne @Leanne97515397 @RoArquette Indeed. I supported him wholeheartedly but do not attend sporting events and don’t believe I have been present as of yet during the playing of this song. I will be kneeling any and all times the National Anthem is played. @RoArquette Indeed. I supported him wholeheartedly but do not attend sporting events and don’t believe I have been present as of yet during the playing of this song. I will be kneeling any and all times the National Anthem is played.

This Carolina Panthers fan said that the quarterback told America to kneel in solidarity a few years ago:

Keith Grant @KeithGrant09 all of this 5-6 years ago. @RoArquette Exactly my friend. He told Americaall of this 5-6 years ago. @RoArquette Exactly my friend. He told America 🇺🇸 all of this 5-6 years ago.

One fan felt that Kaepernick got a raw deal:

Another asserted that America left Colin Kaepernick in the lurch and dried up his career for kneeling, adding that he should be honored publicly:

THE WATCHER TWO @BeBlessedToo



Yes. That was an opportunity to create real change.



And American folded up and left Kaepernick out and dried up his career.



Colin Kaepernick is a courageous person that should be PUBLICLY HONORED. ✌🏼rosanna arquette @RoArquette If only everyone had kneeled in solidarity with Colin kaepernick If only everyone had kneeled in solidarity with Colin kaepernick Absolutely, "If only everyone had kneeled in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick."Yes. That was an opportunity to create real change.And American folded up and left Kaepernick out and dried up his career.Colin Kaepernick is a courageous person that should be PUBLICLY HONORED. twitter.com/RoArquette/sta… Absolutely, "If only everyone had kneeled in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick."Yes. That was an opportunity to create real change.And American folded up and left Kaepernick out and dried up his career.Colin Kaepernick is a courageous person that should be PUBLICLY HONORED. twitter.com/RoArquette/sta…

However, one fan disagreed with Arquette's tweets, saying that Kaepernick disrespected the country that gave him the right to kneel:

marinemajor😎 @marinemajor ✌🏼rosanna arquette @RoArquette If only everyone had kneeled in solidarity with Colin kaepernick If only everyone had kneeled in solidarity with Colin kaepernick Nope. He disrespected the country that grants him the right to kneel. He should stand up for that country. twitter.com/RoArquette/sta… Nope. He disrespected the country that grants him the right to kneel. He should stand up for that country. twitter.com/RoArquette/sta…

Author and podcaster Kenny Bolin said that he and the whole family kneeled and didn't care who didn't like it:

Kenny "StarMaker" Bolin ®™👑 @StarMakerBolin @RoArquette my whole family did, yea, a family of Kentuckians and we said Phuck anyone who does not like it. @RoArquette my whole family did, yea, a family of Kentuckians and we said Phuck anyone who does not like it.

Another fan said she'll continue to kneel with Kaepernick:

Ann Johnston☮️💔💙💙 @AnnJohn_CatMom @RoArquette I knelt with him then and I still kneel with him. @RoArquette I knelt with him then and I still kneel with him.

Today would be a great day if we all lived in peace and solidarity, said this fan:

Colin Kaepernick and Kneeling

Colin Kaerpernick kneeling before an NFL game. Source: New York Times

Colin Kaepernick began taking a knee in 2016 to bring awareness to the matter of systemic racial and ethnic inequality closer to the forefront of the American mindset. His goal was to see such elements be eliminated from society.

His display of kneeling while playing the national anthem was a highlighted call for a more tranquil and unprejudiced society. The idea to start kneeling came from former Army Green Beret and former Seattle Seahawks player Nate Boyer.

Boyer spoke to Colin Kaepernick and told him that kneeling was a better way to convey his message than just sitting on the bench:

“What Colin was talking about, if you really listen to the message about why he wasn’t standing during the anthem – lack of accountability in law enforcement, police brutality, racial inequality and social injustice – were things that maybe have been addressed in some way over time. But they haven’t been corrected.”

The 2016 season was the last time Kaepernick was in the NFL. He had a tryout this offseason with the Las Vegas Raiders in hopes of a comeback, but it remains to be seen if he'll join a team by the end of this offseason.

