"Should the Cowboys be thinking about Jimmy Garoppolo?", "Dude just seems like a Cowboys QB no?" - NFL world urges Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to go all out on Jimmy G after Dak Prescott injury

There's something strange in the Dallas Cowboys' neighborhood, and NFL Twitter knows exactly who franchise owner Jerry Jones can call - Jimmy Garoppolo.

In their Week 1 opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys' injury woes went from bad to (much) worse. Star quarterback Dak Prescott was forced off the field midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday.

Todd Archer @toddarcher Dak Prescott is expected to have surgery Monday on a right thumb injury and miss 6-8 weeks, according to multiple sources. He will meet with the team’s hand specialist on Monday, but sources said he will have a pin and plate inserted to stabilize the joint. Dak Prescott is expected to have surgery Monday on a right thumb injury and miss 6-8 weeks, according to multiple sources. He will meet with the team’s hand specialist on Monday, but sources said he will have a pin and plate inserted to stabilize the joint.

Prescott injured his right hand when he came into contact with Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett while throwing a pass. Jerry Jones said that the star quarterback will miss the next couple of weeks. As things stand, the Cowboys will have to rely on Cooper Rush in Prescott's absence.

Prescott's untimely injury, however, has seemingly given fresh life to San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. While Cooper Rush finished Sunday's game 7-of-13 for 64 yards, Twitter has been clamoring for Dallas to trade for Garoppolo. The consensus is that they need to salvage a season that has already been dealt some heavy blows as early as Week 1.

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho



, go get Jimmy G, immediately. Jerry Jones just said Dak Prescott is out several weeks and needs surgery… #Cowboys , go get Jimmy G, immediately. Jerry Jones just said Dak Prescott is out several weeks and needs surgery… #Cowboys, go get Jimmy G, immediately.

BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM Jimmy G hearing that Dak is hurt Jimmy G hearing that Dak is hurt https://t.co/AROVQmAQDu

Jemele Hill @jemelehill Should the Cowboys be thinking about Jimmy Garoppolo? 🤔 Should the Cowboys be thinking about Jimmy Garoppolo? 🤔

Eagles Nation @PHLEaglesNation Jimmy G watching Dak go down



Jimmy G watching Dak go downhttps://t.co/jiDf3A2gVW

FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook Jimmy G coming to save the Cowboys like: Jimmy G coming to save the Cowboys like: https://t.co/6cHBDLXe4J

Chris Manno @Mann_O_Steel17 Just me or Jimmy G seem tailor made to wear the Star on his helmet while Dak can’t play? 🤔



Dude just seems like a Cowboys QB no? Just me or Jimmy G seem tailor made to wear the Star on his helmet while Dak can’t play? 🤔Dude just seems like a Cowboys QB no?

Zach Berman @BermanZB Jimmy G walking into Jerry Jones’ office like Jimmy G walking into Jerry Jones’ office like https://t.co/jfTBvTTExa

RYN🚫S 🦏 @realRYNOS Kyle Shanahan negotiating the Jimmy G trade to Dallas.

Kyle Shanahan negotiating the Jimmy G trade to Dallas. https://t.co/VHeP65oFWi

Jackson Didlake @diidlake Jimmy G gonna be a Cowboy within the hour fr Jimmy G gonna be a Cowboy within the hour fr

What next for Jimmy Garoppolo and the Dallas Cowboys?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

Jimmy Garoppolo's future in San Francisco has been up in the air for most of the offseason. Ever since head coach Kyle Shanahan proclaimed Trey Lance as QB1, speculation has been rife. Garoppolo was strongly linked with the Cleveland Browns as a stand-in for Deshaun Watson, who will miss 11 games this season. In an interesting turn of events, the 49ers signed Garoppolo to a one-year deal worth up to $16 million to backup Lance for the season.

"Seeing the other opportunities that were out there and you weigh in the pros and cons of everything. Trust me, there was a lot of back and forth going on just with other teams and what I wanted my future to look like. And so, this is what I wanted."

That, however, hasn't stopped Cowboys fans from advocating a move for the quarterback.

95.7 The Game @957thegame Jimmy G had other suitors but chose the 49ers:



"Seeing the other opportunities that were out there, you weigh pros and cons of everything. Trust me, there was a lot of back-and-forth going on with other teams and what I wanted my future to look like. This is what I wanted." Jimmy G had other suitors but chose the 49ers:"Seeing the other opportunities that were out there, you weigh pros and cons of everything. Trust me, there was a lot of back-and-forth going on with other teams and what I wanted my future to look like. This is what I wanted."

The Dallas Cowboys were the only team in the league that failed to score a touchdown over the weekend. They suffered a 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers. In getting just three points on the board, the Cowboys were held to their lowest Week 1 score in 33 years.

With injuries to Connor McGovern and Jayron Kearse to add to an ever-growing list, things are looking bleak in Dallas. They are now preparing for a Week 2 matchup against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Over in San Francisco, the focus on Trey Lance was magnified after a Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears. There are already calls for Garoppolo to replace Lance. Considering this was Lance's third career start in rough terrain, Jimmy Garoppolo will have to warm the bench for a while before he's called upon.

If Dallas comes calling, however, that's a whole different ball game.

