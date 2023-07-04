We might live in 2023 now, but Antonio Brown is still a regular presence on the headlines due to his awful behavior in the last four to five years. With his NFL career faded to end without a final opportunity to redeem his image, his most recent adventure in the National Arena League ended badly.

With more headlines coming from the former wide receiver after yet another interview filled with accusations of Tom Brady and weird statements. NFL YouTuber Mikerophone gave his opinion on AB's recent acts, stating that all was lost after he gave his own personal show against the New York Jets in 2021, basically ending his career:

“To be honest, man, it's a cool little commentary from Antonio Brown that I guess that makes a little bit more sense than what we thought before. At the end of the day, this does nothing for him regardless. Antonio Brown was on his last chance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What you should do in that instance is swallow your pride and just move forward, and just work out whatever issues you have in the locker room. I'm not saying what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did was right, but I'm saying that Antonio Brown shouldn't have done what he did. If you have issues with your teammates, you should do a behind closed doors. Don't make a public spectacle of it, because now other teams are gonna think you're a diva, and you're gonna end up out of the league way earlier than you should be.”

Antonio Brown's behavior against the Jets ended his NFL career

Everyone knew that the wide receiver wasn't the easiest person in the world to deal with, but some teams gave him a pass due to his immense talent. In 2021, there was no way to get over what happened.

Antonio Brown was initially suspended by the NFL after misrepresenting his vaccination status; after suffering a slew of minor injuries, he created the most bizarre scene of the season, taking off his jersey and his shoulder pads on the sideline before running off the field midgame in a Week 17 win against the New York Jets.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released him soon after. He never returned to play in the NFL. He bought a National Arena League franchise named the Albany Empire and there was a small expectation of him dressing up to play for them, but the franchise was removed from the league after he failed to pay taxes.

