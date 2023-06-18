Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown and his ownership of the National Arena League team, the Albany Empire is over, as well as the team existing in the league. Yes, you read that right.

Per Yahoo Sports, after Brown failed to make payments to the league's operating budget and with the league failing to get in contact with the former NFL star, the league made the move to cancel the Empire's upcoming game and their league membership.

Due to play the Jacksonville Sharks, the game was canceled due to Brown not paying. Now, famous YouTuber named Mikerphone has condemed Brown's latest incident on his YouTube channel.

Mikerphone said:

“It's actually impressive that Antonio Brown quite literally just ended a football team… Brown's ownership was doomed from the beginning, it was a hostile takeover when the Super Bowl champ came on board in March forcing other owners out by throwing money their way.

"I just find it so funny because we have moments where it's like all right Antonio Brown is broke and then you have moments where it seems like Antonio Brown is doing just fine financially, I don't know what it is.”

Albany Empire just another Antonio Brown "incident" added to the list

Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

For Brown, the news of his ownership stake in the Albany Empire was deemed, at the time, a great thing. For some, it signaled a turning of the corner for the receiver after a rather difficult time during his NFL career.

But unfortunately, with failure to make payments to the National Arena League's budget, and the team's game getting canceled, along with their membership being torn up, it is yet another shameful incident added to Brown's growing list.

There was the fake vaccination card fiasco, his infamous walk off against the New York Jets midway through the game, along with a host of other incidents that ultimately led to him not being in the NFL anymore.

How this matter with the Albany Empire gets sorted out (if at all) is unknown right now, but one thing is for sure, Brown will need to fork out money to the league, otherwise the team and its players will be the ones who will continue to suffer.

