The Green Bay Packers are embarking on an NFL season for the first time in 18 years without Aaron Rodgers on the roster as Jordan Love begins his career.

Many thought Love was going to be Rodgers' successor years ago when he was drafted, but back-to-back MVP's for Rodgers changed that and Love had to bide his time...and now he has his chance.

But what about expectations for Jordan Love, who is still very much an unknown commodity as an NFL starter? NFL YouTuber J&D Productions stated on his YouTube channel that Love might turn out to be a boom-or-bust factor for the Packers this upcoming season.

J&D Productions said:

“His (Love) game really did somewhat resemble Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech, now I'm not saying Jordan Love is the next Patrick Mahomes, I mean nobody is, but Jordan Love had these crazy tools.

“Jordan Love has these insane expectations that have been put on him now because of the Packers' quarterback past and who really knows if it'll work out or not, but there are reasons to be optimistic. Jordan Love is scary because he could very well be a disaster that has the Packers wishing Aaron Rodgers was still in town or he could terrify the rest of the league by turning Green Bay back into a Super Bowl contender.”

What are Jordan Love's expectations in Green Bay for 2023?

Green Bay Packers Offseason Workout

With a Packers roster that many think is so-so, expectations are low for what Love can do in his first season as Green Bay's starter. However, he does have some serious weapons at his disposal.

Love has a good running back tandem in Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon and looking at his receivers in Christian Watson, Romeu Doubs, Jayden Reed and Samori Toure, while adding in tight ends in Josiah Deguara, Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave, there is something to work with.

Many have the Packers as a six to eight-win team next season and naturally, there will be some growing pains with Love under center. After being in the playoffs virtually every season for the last decade, Green Bay, for many, will be on the outside looking in this upcoming season.

But if Love can hit the ground running, then a playoff spot may not be completely out of the question.

