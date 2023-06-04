The Green Bay Packers will be led by quarterback Jordan Love this season after Aaron Rodgers was traded, and will finally be a starter after being Rodgers' backup quarterback since being drafted in the first-round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Second-year wide receiver Romeo Doubs is confident in Love's ability. Doubs spoke with the Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin’s Dennis Krause earlier this week and said that there isn't a really big difference going from Rodgers to Love:

"I think Jordan can do it. I think Jordan is a really good quarterback. When you go from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan, Aaron was a really great quarterback, but I believe Jordan can do the same exact thing. So I don't really see what's the big difference."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He also went on to say that as a second-year wideout, he is expected to be a leader on the offensive side of the ball.

"Absolutely. I'd be lying if I say I shouldn't be. And I know outside looking in, everybody expects me to be that leader I see a progression. I see it going up. I don't see the Packers going down. I only focus on our room and our team in this organization. This organization is historic, and it's only winning. That's all. When you hear Green Bay, it's no losing, it's only winning."

Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/packers-w… Packers WR Romeo Doubs believes Jordan Love can do "same exact thing" as Aaron Rodgers: "I don’t really see what’s the big difference" Packers WR Romeo Doubs believes Jordan Love can do "same exact thing" as Aaron Rodgers: "I don’t really see what’s the big difference"nfl.com/news/packers-w… https://t.co/TVRphhAbsP

Second-year Packers WRs Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson should help out with Jordan Love's progression

Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson during Green Bay Packers Offseason Workout

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers drafted wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Watson was selected in the second round while Doubs was selected in the fourth round.

In 14 games played Watson recorded 41 receptions for 611 yards and seven touchdowns, while Doubs posted 42 receptions for 425 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games.

With Allen Lazard's departure from the team, joining Aaron Rodgers in New York, Watson and Doubs are both expected to have bigger roles in their second season with Love taking the helm at quarterback.

Jordan Love has only started in one game in his career while playing in 10 total. He has completed 50 out of 83 passes for 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Do you think the Packers and Jordan Love will be a playoff team in 2023?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Romeo Doubs, Spectrum News 1, Around the NFL, and H/T Sportskeeda

Poll : 0 votes