Antonio Brown recently appeared on Tyreek Hill's "It Needed To Be Said" podcast and he talked about his infamous exit during the game against the New York Jets. Brown talked about what caused him to storm off the field, and he blamed Tom Brady as well as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise.

His remarks did enlighten many about the situation, but many people continue to criticize him and believe that Brown is attempting to remain relevant. Famous NFL YouTuber Mikerophone responded to the wide receiver's comments with a video in which he shared his thoughts on the situation.

He even went on to say that Brown could have had a similar career to Jerry Rice if not for all the conflicts he has in the league. Here's what Mikerophone said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I honestly think Antonio Brown could have had a Jerry Rice-like career, you could call me crazy I think he was still showing that he's still a very very talented wide receiver, he was just getting in his own way too much. I think he could have played until the age of 38 or 39.

"I genuinely believe that it's unfortunate that this is what his career turned out to be. Instead of him dressing up for a Super Bowl Contender or dazzling us with his incredible route running, we just watch him try to gain any relevance he can possibly by either sabotaging arena league teams, performing at concerts, or slandering his ex-teammates on podcasts."

Antonio Brown is undoubtedly one of the best wide receivers of the past decade, and he put up great numbers on a constant basis. He played a significant role in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl win in 2021 against the Kansas City Chiefs and that further cemented his legacy.

No one knows for sure if he would have had the same stats as Jerry Rice, but he would have solidified his spot in the Hall of Fame, which is no longer certain.

Antonio Brown could have played in NFL for many more years

Antonio Brown: New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antonio Brown was a big part of the Bucs offense in 2021, and it missed him in the playoffs. If not for what happened against the New York Jets, he could have played in the league for a lot longer.

No team is willing to take a chance on him, so it's very unlikely that he will ever play in the NFL again. If that is it for Brown in the NFL, he for sure had a terrific career.

As per StatMuse, during 12 seasons in NFL, Brown had 928 catches for 12,291 yards and scored 88 touchdowns, along with 187 punt returns for 1,761 yards. He also made the Pro Bowl seven times during his career.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Mikerophone and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes