NFLPA doctor wins hearts after treating more than 350 patients in war-stricken Ukraine

Thom Mayer is the medical director for the NFLPA (National Football League Players Association). He has just returned from war-stricken Ukraine after nearly three weeks leading Team Rubicon's mobile emergency team.

His team treated over 350 patients and trained 1,700 local personnel in critical skills. Team Rubicon mobilizes veterans to serve communities and help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter posted Dr. Mayer's heroic actions on Twitter.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter NFLPA Medical Director Thom Mayer has returned home after 3 weeks in Ukraine, where he and the @teamrubicon med team treated almost 350 patients. He also helped train 1,700 local medical personnel in critical skills such as mass casualty response and tactical combat casualty care NFLPA Medical Director Thom Mayer has returned home after 3 weeks in Ukraine, where he and the @teamrubicon med team treated almost 350 patients. He also helped train 1,700 local medical personnel in critical skills such as mass casualty response and tactical combat casualty care https://t.co/3Ov9sPIyRQ

"NFLPA Medical Director Thom Mayer has returned home after 3 weeks in Ukraine, where he and the @teamrubicon med team treated almost 350 patients. He also helped train 1,700 local medical personnel in critical skills such as mass casualty response and tactical combat casualty care."

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began over 2 months ago on the 24th of February and despite ongoing peace talks, there appears to be no sign of a ceasefire.

NFLPA @NFLPA Our Chief Medical Director, Dr. Thom Mayer, spent the past few weeks treating hundreds of Ukrainians with @TeamRubicon and training over 1,700 local medical professionals. We’re proud to have Dr. Mayer on our team Our Chief Medical Director, Dr. Thom Mayer, spent the past few weeks treating hundreds of Ukrainians with @TeamRubicon and training over 1,700 local medical professionals. We’re proud to have Dr. Mayer on our team 👏👏 https://t.co/z7qoBRnSOG

The NFLPA is the union for professional football players in the National Football League. They played a vital role in the "Bountygate" scandal involving the New Orleans Saints as well as resolving the NFL lockout in 2011.

NFLPA chief medical director Thom Mayer labels Ukranian people 'heroes'

Dr. Mayer, who has been the chief medical director for the NFLPA since 2001. On September 11, 2001 Dr. Mayer served as one of the Command Physicians at the Pentagon Rescue Operation, coordinating medical assets at the site.

Upon his return from Ukraine, Dr. Mayer shared an account of his time on his personal LinkedIn account, describing it as a 'humbling experience'.

"I was privileged to lead the Team Rubicon mobile emergency team. We saw 350 wonderful, brave, tenacious, and courageous Ukrainians, who would not have had access to healthcare without us.

He went on to say:

"It was a humbling experience. I gained and learned so much from those for whom we had the privilege of caring. My colleagues at the NFL Players Association supported me throughout, for which I am eternally grateful. The same is true of the folks at LogixHealth.

Many people called him a hero, to which he responded:

"I’m sorry but you are incorrect. It is the Ukrainian people who are the heroes. Every man, woman, and child! I wasn’t a hero…but I served a nation of heroes!"

You can view the original post on Dr. Mayer's LinkedIn page here. Actions from individuals like Dr. Mayer help restore faith in humanity in these troubling times.

Edited by John Maxwell