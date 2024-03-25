NFLPA exec VP breaks silence on NFL players competing in 2024 Olympics

The Olympics has always been the best platform to showcase the best athletes in the world. One of the major sports that has never been a part of it is American Football. That will reportedly change in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, as it was recently added as an official event.

Following the announcement in October 2023, there was speculation about whether or not NFL players would be allowed to compete. Many other major sports allow players from professional leagues, such as the NBA and the NHL, to compete. Some are curious to know if the NFL will follow the same path.

Troy Vincent recently addressed the situation, and Daniel Kaplan, a business reporter, quoted him on X:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We believe that will take place."

Expand Tweet

Vincent's statement has raised the anticipation level for including American Football at the 2028 Olympics. However, the game's format will differ from how it is traditionally played. The official event will reportedly be flag football, eliminating the tackling portion of the game to keep it as safe as possible.

The next Summer Olympics will happen in 2024, but football will not be added until 2028. The United States should be a fitting debut location for the sport, as football is the most popular sport here.

Projecting 2024 Olympics squad comprising NFL players

Patrick Mahomes

Flag football, the version set for the 2028 Olympics, is played differently from the NFL's version of American Football. In addition to tackling being removed, the team sizes are smaller. The game is played between two teams with 12 players each, including only five on the field at a time for offense or defense.

This requires teams to use strategy when constructing their rosters, as back-ups are extremely limited, and some players will play on both sides of the ball. With the reduced amount of hitting, the ideal players usually possess the skillset. Speed and versatility are more of a focus than size and strength.

On offense, the team line-up formation is a lineman, a quarterback and three skill-position players. Defenses generally use a lineman and four defensive backs. The game is much more wide-open than tackle football and mostly includes passing plays.

Here is an example of how a 12-man team of NFL players could look like for Olympic football:

Patrick Mahomes

Lamar Jackson

Christian McCaffrey

Tyreek Hill

Justin Jefferson

Travis Kelce

Trent Williams

Micah Parsons

Jalen Ramsey

Sauce Gardner

Patrick Surtain

Antoine Winfield