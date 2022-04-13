NFLPA looks to push for more guaranteed-money contracts following Deshaun Watson's example

Deshaun Watson finally found a new team, despite still wrangling with 22 civil lawsuits for alleged sexual assault. The Houston Texans traded their disgruntled and maligned star quarterback to the Cleveland Browns, who immediately signed Watson to a massive, guaranteed contract. As a result, the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), which is the labor union representing National Football League players, is now pushing for more guaranteed money in NFL player contracts.

JC Tretter @JCTretter Did you know guaranteed contracts are not included in the CBA for any sport? But, we can make them the norm across the NFL. Here’s how, based on what we can learn from the other major sports leagues. nflpa.com/posts/setting-… Did you know guaranteed contracts are not included in the CBA for any sport? But, we can make them the norm across the NFL. Here’s how, based on what we can learn from the other major sports leagues. nflpa.com/posts/setting-…

By giving Watson a fully-guaranteed extension, the quarterback and his agent set a new precedent that the NFLPA could push until it becomes more common, depending on the star player and the franchise's willingness to sign that player to a guaranteed contract. Historically, the NBA began to see more guaranteed contracts when Larry Bird and his agent pushed for one in the wake of Moses Malone’s record-breaking deal the was signed the previous year. Although the NFL has more teams, players, and different types of positions, the NFLPA will continue to advocate for guaranteed contracts on behalf of their players.

The NFL is the only major U.S. sports league that does not regularly offer guaranteed contracts

Perhaps, due to the violent physicality of the sport that leads to devastating injuries, the NFL does not commonly have guaranteed contracts. Unlike the NBA, MLB, and NHL, it’s rare to see guaranteed contracts in the NFL. For this reason, NFL executives were not happy when the Cleveland Browns signed Deshaun Watson to a multi-year extension worth $230 million guaranteed.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Will the Deshaun Watson contract result in more fully-guaranteed contracts? The NFLPA hopes so. wp.me/pbBqYq-cftS Will the Deshaun Watson contract result in more fully-guaranteed contracts? The NFLPA hopes so. wp.me/pbBqYq-cftS

In 2020, Watson had already signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Texans. When he sat out the entire 2021 season because he demanded a trade from the team (and in large part because of the 22 civil sexual assault lawsuits), Watson never played in the first year of his extension.

The deal sets a precedent that NFL owners and franchises do not want to see become more common. Conversely, star quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen do not have fully-guaranteed extensions. Now with Watson, fully-guaranteed extensions and contracts may become more common as star players and agents look for leverage in their negotiations.

Additionally, the Browns are now creating a new power dynamic between Watson and the franchise (not unlike with the Texans). If Deshaun Watson does not like the head coach, players around him, the offensive scheme, or Cleveland, Ohio’s nightlife, then the Browns are stuck placating to a highly-paid player.

Edited by Windy Goodloe