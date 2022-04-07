NFL News Roundup - Deshaun Watson not in the clear yet over sexual encounters; Stefon Diggs lands massive contract extension with Bills and more - 7 April 2022

As the NFL offseason continues, news stories are rolling in left and right and Wednesday, April 7, was no exception.

New developments surrounding the most controversial quarterback in the league was among the most prominent storylines. News also broke about yet another wide receiver bagging a big contract.

Without further ado, here are the most notable stories in the NFL from the past 24 hours that you should know:

Deshaun Watson not in the clear yet over sexual encounters

On Wednesday, a judge ruled that Deshaun Watson must address whether or not he had sexual encounters with any of the 18 massage therapists who have publicly supported him throughout his legal troubles.

Sports Illustrated @SInow A judge ruled Deshaun Watson has to answer questions about whether he had sex with any of the 18 massage therapists who publicly supported him trib.al/NmEtc8g A judge ruled Deshaun Watson has to answer questions about whether he had sex with any of the 18 massage therapists who publicly supported him trib.al/NmEtc8g

Watson has 22 civil lawsuits pressed against him for sexual harassment and assault. He has also been ordered to provide information regarding his receival of massages dating back to 2019.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback still faces a potential suspension from the league due to lawsuits against him. This latest ruling hurts his case, as every word he says can make a significant difference to how the outcome of his lawsuits will be determined.

Stefon Diggs lands massive contract extension with Bills

Stefon Diggs has blossomed into one of the NFL's most consistent and feared wide receivers. He was rewarded for his hard work by the Buffalo Bills, who gave him a four-year contract extension on Wednesday.

The extension will pay him a maximum of $104 million and includes $70 million in guarantees.

espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… More on the Buffalo Bills and WR Stefon Diggs agreeing to a four-year, $104 million extension: More on the Buffalo Bills and WR Stefon Diggs agreeing to a four-year, $104 million extension:espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

Josh Allen has benefited immensely from Diggs' presence the last two seasons. Since joining the Bills in 2020, Diggs has 2,760 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. The 28-year-old has also hauled in 230 receptions since joining the Bills.

Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams reset the wide receiver market this offseason with their respective contract extensions. Diggs is the latest superstar to cash in on this new market and receive a well-deserved pay upgrade.

The Buffalo Bills are among the favorites in the loaded AFC entering 2022. With the addition of Von Miller, they will believe they have enough talent on both sides of the ball to compete for a Super Bowl.

Six U.S. attorney generals warn NFL they could be investigated for workplace harassment

In the legal realm, the NFL received a severe warning from New York Attorney General Letitia James. She and five other Attorney Generals threatened to investigate the league after reports surfaced of female workers being improperly treated.

Forbes @Forbes Six attorneys generals sent a letter to #NFL commissioner Roger Goodell saying they are prepared to use the "full weight of our authority" to investigate the league after reports surfaced that female employees were mistreated. trib.al/57Gp2DM Six attorneys generals sent a letter to #NFL commissioner Roger Goodell saying they are prepared to use the "full weight of our authority" to investigate the league after reports surfaced that female employees were mistreated. trib.al/57Gp2DM

The New York Times first broke the news detailing women's mistreatment in the workplace in February. Many women have accused the league of being filled with harassment and misogyny. They've also accused the NFL of passing them over for promotions in favor of men.

The NFL is no stranger to legal trouble at this point. Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores has an ongoing lawsuit against the league for alleged racism in its hiring process. Although there's no official investigation yet, the league is evidently walking a tightrope.

