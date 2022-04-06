Stefon Diggs receives monster contract extension from Bills 

The wide receiver market keeps going up, and Stefon Diggs was the most recent star to ink a new lucrative contract at the receiver position. This morning, the Buffalo Bills and Diggs reached a four-year $104 million extension that includes $70 million guaranteed that ties Diggs down for six years at $124.1m per Adam Schefter.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Another mega deal: Bills reached agreement with WR Stefon Diggs on a 4-year, $104 million extension that includes $70 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN. Deal ties Diggs to Buffalo for six more years, at $124.1M, with the intent from both sides to have him retire in Buffalo.

The deal makes Diggs the third-highest paid wide receiver behind Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams.

Diggs was traded from the Vikings to the Bills in 2020 and has made the Pro Bowl in both of his seasons in Buffalo while making the First-Team All-Pro in 2020. That same season, Diggs had a career year in which he led the league in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535.) Last season, he set a career-high in touchdown receptions with 10. In his seven-year career, Diggs has 595 receptions, 7,383 receiving yards, and 48 receiving touchdowns.

Diggs still had two years left under his current contract, and it was apparent he was frustrated with all the other wide receivers getting paid. While Buffalo could have had him play out his current deal, they decided to extend Diggs sooner rather than later, tying him down to six more years in Buffalo with the intent of Diggs ending his career in Buffalo.

DK Metcalf, AJ Brown, Deebo Samuel, and Terry McLaurin are even happier after Stefon Diggs' recent deal

If there's a time for a young wide receiver to be happy, it's now. Since the start of free agency, we've seen the wide receiver market explode and go up significantly in value. It all started when the Jacksonville Jaguars signed wide receiver Christian Kirk to a monster, four-year $72 million deal worth $84 million. This made Kirk a top-10 highest-paid receiver, and he's never eclipsed 1,000 yards or 10 touchdowns in his career.

The wide receiver market turned it up a notch when the Green Bay Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, and they made him the highest-paid receiver in history with a 5-year $140 million deal. Less than a week later, the Miami Dolphins made Tyreek Hill the highest-paid receiver per year when they acquired him via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Dolphins gave Hill a new deal at 4-years $120 million, which pays him $30 million a season.

Diggs' contract was the latest star receiver to hit the bag, and young guys like Deebo Samuel, AJ Brown, DK Metcalf, and Terry McLaurin are up next.

