"Come to Buffalo" - Stefon Diggs luring NFL Pro Bowl stars to join Bills in free agency

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been seen thoroughly enjoying himself at this week's NFL Pro Bowl festivities. He and brother Trevon Diggs, a cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys, have had onfield battles through the skills competition.

But he has apparently also been speaking with other players from across the National Football League and making a case for them to come to the Buffalo Bills as free agency is just weeks away.

The wide receiver has certainly enjoyed his time with the Buffalo Bills since being traded by the Minnesota Vikings and now he wants others to become a part of it as well.

“I’m telling guys to come to Buffalo. As we approach free agency, it’s definitely a place to be. I mean it’s a football town. We got some great things happening as far as the season and the players that we got. That’s evident and everybody knows that so hopefully they want to join more than you gotta get them to join.” - Diggs during the Pro Bowl

How long has Stefon Diggs played for the Buffalo Bills?

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Maryland.

He was thought to be their franchise receiver until he was suddenly traded to the Buffalo Bills in March 2020 in exchange for draft picks. The picks would later be used to draft wide receiver Justin Jefferson out of LSU.

In 2021, the 28-year old hit career strides as the Buffalo Bills won the AFC East and were able to defeat their divisional foe, the New England Patriots, in the AFC Wild Card round.

He had a career-high ten touchdowns and 1,225 receiving yards in 17 regular season games. He is under contract until the 2023 NFL season.

In the two seasons that he has played with the Buffalo Bills, he has eclipsed the 1,000 receiving yard mark each year and has become a reliable target for quarterback Josh Allen.

The Bills are likely to offer the wide receiver another contract in the future, especially if his production stays at that level.

If he has any say in it, he may recruit some help along the way.

