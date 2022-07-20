"DeAndre Hopkins never tested positive" - NFLPA release shocking statement regarding Cardinals receiver

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was suspended for six games by the NFL for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy this offseason. However, the NFLPA released a statement saying the Cardinals wideout didn’t test positive for any diuretic or masking agent:

“On May 2, 2022, the NFL Network reported that DeAndre Hopkins’ suspension came after producing a positive test result for a ‘prohibited substance plus a diuretic or masking agent/attempt to substitute, dilute or adulterate a specimen/attempt to manipulate a test result.'”

The statement continued:

“This reporting was incorrect as Hopkins never tested positive for any diuretic or masking agent and there was absolutely no evidence of any attempt to substitute, dilute, or adulterate any specimen or any attempt to manipulate a test.”

The statement concluded that his discipline is consistent with making a positive result for a prohibited substance:

“Pursuant to the 2022 Policy, his discipline is consistent with producing a positive test result for a prohibited substance.”

Hopkins tweeted out following the suspension that he was confused and shocked about the positive test:

"I was confused and shocked. I am very mindful of what I put in my body and have always taken a holistic approach, so I am working with my team to investigate how this could've happened.”

The three-time All-Pro also apologized to his Arizona teammates, fans, and the entire organization:

"But even as careful as I have been, clearly I wasn't careful enough. For that, I apologize to Cardinals fans, my teammates, and the entire Cardinals organization. I never want to let my team down. I fully intend to get to the bottom of this. As soon as I have more information, I will share it."

Hopkins and his time with the Cardinals

Washington Football Team v Arizona Cardinals

The receiver was traded to Arizona by the Houston Texans in the spring of 2020 after spending his first seven seasons with Houston. In his first season with Arizona, he finished tied for second in receptions with 115 and third in receiving yards with 1,407. He had six touchdowns as well that season.

Last season, he played 10 games, recording 572 yards receiving on 42 receptions and catching eight touchdowns.

He will miss the first six games of the 2022 NFL season unless his suspension is reduced, which seems very unlikely at this point. We’ll see how the Cardinals fare without the services of the five-time Pro Bowler.

