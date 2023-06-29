Create

Nicholas Petit-Frere suspended: What did Titans OT do?

By Robert Gullo
Modified Jun 29, 2023 16:21 GMT
Titans OT Nicholas Petit-Frere
Tennesse Titans OT Nicholas Petit-Frere has become the latest NFL player to be suspended after violating the league's gambling policy.

Petit-Frere has been suspended by the league for six games after betting on other sports while being at the Titans' facility.

Petit-Frere's suspension appears unlikely to be the last for the 2023 season. Yesterday, the NFL announced that Indianapolis Colts WR Isaiah Rodgers and a handful of other players across the league will receive a season-long suspension for gambling.

Nicholas Petit-Frere claims he did not bet on NFL games

Per ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, Nicholas Petit-Frere is claiming he did not bet on NFL games.

Petit-Frere released the following statement to ESPN:

"Firstly I wanted to say that it's an honor to play in the NFL and it has been a blessing to play this game. The NFL plans to announce another round of sanctions regarding its gambling policies and I will be included in this group of players receiving a six-game suspension."
"The betting I engaged in was NOT NFL related and was legal under Tennessee law. It is only being sanctioned because it occurred at the Titans facility. I want to apologize to my family, coaches, teammates, and the Titans fans. I have always strived in every stage of my life to follow the rules."
Per the NFL's rules, players can bet on non-NFL-related games but can't do so while they're at a team facility, a team flight, or a hotel.

Petit-Frere was drafted by the Tennesse Titans in the third round of last year's draft. He was set to return as one of the offensive line starters in a revamped offensive line for the 2023 season.

