Nick Baumgardner projects Cowboys pairing Trevon Diggs with star CB in latest mock draft

Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic released his latest mock draft on Monday. In the mock, he has the Dallas Cowboys pairing up Michigan Wolverines cornerback Will Johnson with Trevon Diggs in 2025.

Dallas holds the 12th overall pick in the draft. While the Cowboys arguably need more help on offense, as quarterback Dak Prescott could use a complement for CeeDee Lamb or a running back, Baumgardner believes selecting Johnson to bolster Dallas' secondary is the best route to go.

Baumgardner wrote,

"It’s not nothing that Johnson has avoided athletic testing at all costs this offseason. ... But the tape doesn’t lie — Johnson’s confidence is off-the-charts good, as is his football IQ. He definitely could tumble, but he’s a worthy top-15 prospect."

Johnson comes off a junior campaign with the Wolverines in which he recorded 12 solo tackles, three passes defended, and two interceptions, both being pick-sixes. The six-foot-two, 202-pounder is a national champion, as he was part of the team that defeated the Washington Huskies in the 2023 national title game.

After three seasons at the collegiate level, Johnson, who is ranked alongside Travis Hunter as arguably the best defensive back in the draft, is ready to make the jump up to the NFL.

Will injuries hamper Will Johnson and his draft stock ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft?

Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn

Will Johnson missed the second half of his 2024 season due to turf toe. He also suffered a hamstring injury that prevented him from performing at the Wolverines' pro day. This certainly isn't ideal for NFL scouts and executives, who would have loved the opportunity to see Johnson work out one last time before the draft festivities kick off in Green Bay later this month.

According to a report from ESPN's Jordan Reid, however, Johnson is slated to participate in a private workout on April 14. Johnson didn't get the opportunity to perform at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

It will be interesting to see if Johnson's recent injuries ultimately hamper where he's selected in the draft come Thursday, April 24, when the first round kicks off.

