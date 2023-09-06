Nick Bosa contract vs Aaron Donald contract: Where does 49ers star’s $170,000,000 deal stand against Rams star’s salary?

Nick Bosa signed a new contract with the San Francisco 49ers that made him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. His annual average salary of $34 million just eclipsed Aaron Donald's deal with the Los Angeles Rams, which had an average of $31.6 million on his most recent three-year deal.

The EDGE defender, who has just been elected the Defensive Player of the Year, had been away from minicamps and training camp as he sought a new deal with the team. After he won the DPOY award, it was clear that he wouldn't play under the fifth-year option: he would only suit up if the 49ers signed him to a long-term deal.

For a long time, Aaron Donald was the highest-paid defensive player in the league, and Bosa is the first one to eclipse him. Let's compare how much both players are earning and their respective deals.

Nick Bosa surpasses Aaron Donald as NFL's highest-paid defender

Donald was the first defensive player to surpass the $30 million mark, and there was little doubt he deserved it. He signed a new deal after the Rams became the 2021 champions, with Los Angeles offering huge loads of money while he contemplated retiring at the top.

Over the past couple of months, the 49ers never seemed to be nervous with Bosa's absence from minicamps and, later, the training camp. They knew he was staying in shape throughout discussions, and there was never doubt about his work ethic. Although things got muddier this week, with just four days to the game, signing a new contract now allows him to return to the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1.

Nick Bosa's older brother, Los Angeles Chargers EDGE Joey Bosa, who was also a top 3 NFL Draft pick, signed in 2020 a five-year, $135 million contract extension, which netted him an average of $27 million per season. There are three years remaining on his deal.

In 2022, Nick Bosa amassed 18.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 48 quarterback hits over 16 games. He was instrumental during the San Francisco 49ers' run to the NFC Championship Game. He's now earning more than $2 million on average per year than Aaron Donald.