Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers are gearing up to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in this year's Super Bowl.

Both have the weapons on both sides of the ball to make life difficult for each other. For the Chiefs offense, dealing with Bosa is job No.1. With his ability to wreck games, the Chiefs offensive line is going to have its work cut out for it to stop Bosa from living in the offensive backfield.

But what does Bosa think of the two Chiefs linemen in Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor? A reporter asked him if anything stands out when watching Taylor, who has a lot of penalties, and Smith, to which he replied:

"They hold a lot."

One fan didn't take too kindly to Bosa's words.

"Loser mentality."

Other fans gave their opinions on Bosa's comments about the two Chiefs offensive linemen.

So most fans aren't all too happy with Bosa's comments, and some have even stated that he is doing this to bring it to the attention of the referees ahead of the Super Bowl.

Either way, Nick Bosa's comments have clearly just given the Chiefs a little extra motivation to win when the two teams clash in just over a week's time.

Nick Bosa and 49ers aiming to break Super Bowl duck

NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have a shot at winning their first Super Bowl since 1994 when they meet the Chiefs.

After having double-digit winning seasons in four out of the last five years and being so dominant, the 49ers and Nick Bosa have zero to show for it. In the last five seasons, San Francisco has been to the NFC Championship game three times and the Super Bowl just once.

They lost back-to-back NFC Championship games in 2021 and 2022 and lost the Super Bowl in 2019 to Mahomes and the Chiefs.

So for all of the talk that the 49ers could be a dynasty, they haven't managed to get it done in the biggest spots, despite having one of the best rosters in football.

Well, against Mahomes and the Chiefs, they have a chance to finally break through and get that long-awaited Lombardi trophy.