Nick Bosa’s girlfriend Lauren Maenner congratulates Kristin Juszczyk for major business breakthrough 

Kristin Juszczyk became a household name after designing and creating a Travis Kelce jersey-inspired puffer jacket for pop singer Taylor Swift. The 12-time Grammy Award winner wore it during the Kansas City Chiefs’ wild-card round game versus the Miami Dolphins.

Sharing her creative genius has paid off. The NFL granted her a licensing deal to use the league’s image and likeness on her designs. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, per Sportico.

While the deal between the NFL and Juszczyk remains a secret, her friends quickly congratulated her on this success. One of those who expressed their support and happiness is Lauren Maenner, Nick Bosa’s girlfriend, who shared her message for Kristin Juszczyk via Instagram Stories.

Maenner knows much about fashion because she is a model and account manager for the public relations agency, Ascend. The Temple University alum earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Public Relations, Advertising, and Applied Communication in 2020.

Bosa’s mother, Cheryl, confirmed their relationship last October. However, the PR executive and the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year might have connected already as early as December 2022.

Meanwhile, Kristin Juszczyk started creating customized football-themed jerseys and jackets to show support for her husband, Kyle Juszczyk. She continued her passion after making Halloween costumes for her and the 49ers fullback.

Since then, she has created wardrobes for more celebrities. In addition to Taylor Swift, Juszczyk stitched a jacket for Brittany Mahomes inspired by her husband, two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes. She also created a customized jacket for gymnastics legend Simone Biles bearing the name and number of her husband, Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens.

Juszczyk delivered an Aidan Hutchinson-inspired jacket for actor and Michigan native Taylor Lautner. Some Niners players' wives and girlfriends like Claire Kittle and Olivia Culpo are part of her impressive clientele.

Kristin Juszczyk gets licensing deal in time for the season’s biggest game

It will be a hectic two weeks for Kristin Juszczyk before her husband and the 49ers play the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. With her designs gaining massive attention, more celebrities who support either team might commission her to create their Super Bowl swag.

Aside from her attending the game while wearing her creation, having more celebrities donning her designs while millions of football fans are tuned in will be the best way to advertise her budding brand. It’s not bad for someone who started stitching with her grandmother while watching Wheel of Fortune as a pastime.